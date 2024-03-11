Griffin Announces Concert Staging Of HOUSE WITHOUT A CHRISTMAS TREE

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Chicago's Griffin Theatre Company has announced special concert stagings of THE HOUSE WITHOUT A CHRISTMAS TREE, based on Gail Rock's novel, to be held Friday March 29 and Saturday March 30, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. each night on the Schwartz Stage at Raven Theatre, 6157 N. Clark St. in Chicago's Edgewater neighborhood.

A concert staging of a world premiere musical based on the classic Christmas novel by Gail Rock and the beloved 1972 television movie. Set in rural Nebraska in 1946, young Addie Mills can't understand why her father won't allow them to have a Christmas tree in their house. She discovers the tree symbolizes a deeper wound that her family has buried. A deeply moving coming of age holiday tale set to music centering on a young girl whose simple wish heals her family's broken heart.

The concert staging cast includes Larry Baldacci, Patrick Blashill, Declan Desmond, Kateri Halbleib, Sam Hook, Rosalind Hurwitz, Nicole Laurenzi, Julia Limoncelli, Chamaya Moody, and Lisa Revis.

The production team includes George Howe (Music & Lyrics), William Massolia (Book), Dorothy Milne (Director), Matthew Chase (Production Manager), and Kendra Luedke (Stage Manager).

TICKETS

A Griffin Theatre Company Special Event, THE HOUSE WITHOUT A CHRISTMAS TREE will hold two Chicago performances Friday March 29 and Saturday March 30 at 7:30 p.m. each evening at the Schwartz Stage at the Raven Theatre, 6157 N. Clark St. in Chicago's Edgewater neighborhood. Tickets (pay what you can) available at www.raventheatre.com.

ABOUT GRIFFIN THEATRE COMPANY

The Griffin is a nationally recognized producer of youth touring theatre in the United States. The Griffin's national audience exceeds 100,000 young people and adults each year. Tours have included such prestigious venues as Cleveland Playhouse Square, Tennessee Center for the Performing Arts in Nashville, and the Cerritos Center for the Arts in Cerritos, California. Touring productions include both youth focused plays, Frindle and The Stinky Cheese Man and the Griffin's hit adult production of Letters Home—a production that pays tribute to the men and women in the US military, In to America, a play that traces America's 400 year immigrant history and Ghosts of War. Most recently, the Griffin produced the world premiere production of the Emmy Award-winning children's television show, Innovation Nation. Overall, Griffin's touring productions have been performed in 44 of our United States.

Established in 1988. the mission of the Griffin Theatre Company is to create extraordinary and meaningful theatrical experiences for both children and adults by building bridges of understanding between generations that instill in its audience an appreciation of the performing arts. Through artistic collaboration the Griffin Theatre Company produces literary adaptations, original work and classic plays that challenge and inspire, with wit, style and compassion for the audience.

The Griffin Theatre Company is the recipient of 134 Joseph Jefferson Award nominations for theater excellence in Chicago. The Griffin was honored with four 2018 Jeff awards for Ragtime including Best Ensemble, Best Musical, Best Director-Musical and Best Performer in a Supporting Role-Musical. Additionally, the company was the repeat winner of the 2016 Jeff Award for Best Production of a Play for London Wall having won the same award in 2015 for its production of Men Should Weep.