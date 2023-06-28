Grant Kennedy Lewis, Brandon Rivera and Jocelyn Zamudi Will Lead Steppenwolf Theatre Company's SANCTUARY CITY

Steppenwolf Theatre Company will open its 48th season with the Chicago premiere of Sanctuary City, Pulitzer Prize winner Martyna Majok’s (Cost of Living, Ironbound) harrowing and hopeful tale of immigration and young love, directed by Steph Paul, playing September 14 – November 18, 2023 in Steppenwolf’s stunning in-the-round Ensemble Theater in Honor of Helen Zell, 1646 N. Halsted St. in Chicago. Classic Memberships are now on sale for Steppenwolf’s 2023/24 season at steppenwolf.org/myseason. Single tickets starting at $20 will go on sale this summer at steppenwolf.org or the Box Office at (312) 335-1650. The press opening is Saturday, September 23, 2023 at 7:30 pm.

Sanctuary City will feature Grant Kennedy Lewis, Brandon Rivera and Jocelyn Zamudio.

Newark, NJ. Post-9/11. Two teenagers, brought to America as children, now face an unlikely foe: unexpected, unreciprocated love. Their friendship is no longer enough (for one of them) and their adopted country doesn’t love them back. Pulitzer Prize winner Martyna Majok brings light to the sacrifices made by DREAMers, lovers and life-long friends in the heartbreaking and hopeful Sanctuary City – a story that fractures and transcends – crossing boundaries, borders and genre in search of a place to call home.

Sanctuary City is the first Steppenwolf production that includes both a full Membership Series run, as well as a full run of student matinees as a part of the Steppenwolf for Young Adults series, providing a synergistic opportunity to cultivate more intergenerational audiences. Student matinees will take place at 10 am on weekdays from October 23 – November 17, 2023. Tickets are only $5 for students and chaperones are free. To register your school, click here. Recommended for grades eight and up. Throughout the full run, tickets start at $5 for teens through the Teen Arts Pass and regular tickets are $15 for college students.

The creative team includes Yeaji Kim (Scenic Design), Izumi Inaba (Costume Design), Reza Behjat (Lighting Design), Mikhail Fiksel (Sound Design), Patrick Zakem (Creative Producer), Alex Lee Reed (SYA Producer), Elise Hausken (Production Manager), JC Clementz, CSA (Casting Director), Michelle Medvin (Production Stage Manager) and Christine D. Freeburg (Assistant Production Stage Manager).