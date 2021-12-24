Goodman Theatre's A Christmas Carol to Resume September 26

Executive Director Roche Schulfer announced today that performances of Goodman Theatre's A Christmas Carol will resume on Sunday, December 26, in accordance with guidance from the Chicago Department of Public Health. The company has cleared the testing protocols necessary in order to safely return to the stage. Previously, a COVID-19 exposure within the production company necessitated the cancellation of performances beginning with the evening show on Saturday, December 19 to date. The 44th annual production, directed by Jessica Thebus, continues through Sunday, December 31 (closing).

"On behalf of the company of A Christmas Carol, and all of the artists and staff of Goodman Theatre, we thank our Chicago community for their support as we've brought back this great Chicago holiday tradition for its 44th annual production, following a year of darkened stages," said Executive Director/CEO Roche Schulfer. "We appreciate our audiences' patience as we've paused performances in following health and safety protocols over the past week, and look forward to welcoming back audiences for our final week of the run. And we hope that today and tomorrow, everyone will tune in to Chicago Public Radio to experience A Christmas Carol-An Audio Play on the air on WBEZ and Vocalo from the comfort of home."

Ticket holders to the previously cancelled performances (list below) will receive a full refund by Friday, January 7. If the buyer prefers, they can exchange into a remaining performance, convert the cost of tickets to a Goodman credit or make a tax-deductible contribution, these options are also available. Patrons holding tickets to impacted performances who want to exercise options other than a refund should email Ticket Services at BoxOffice@GoodmanTheatre.org and include their name and Customer ID (located on the ticket) along with their preferences before January 7. Ticket Services is reachable by telephone at 312.443.3800 (12noon - 5pm, daily) or by email at BoxOffice@GoodmanTheatre.org. Note that the box office is closed beginning at 2pm today and all day on December 25, and that call volume may be high. Cancelled performances include December 19 (7:30pm); December 20 (2pm and 6:30pm); December 21 (2pm); December 22 (2pm and 7pm); December 23 (2pm and 7pm); and December 24 (2pm). In addition, these ticket holders have free access to a high-quality video of the 2021 production, recorded with five cameras and produced in collaboration with Christiana Tye Productions and Hatfield Post/Production. The video is FREE for ticket holders to impacted performances to watch through January 14 (viewing instructions will arrive via email).

Today and tomorrow, all audiences can experience the play at home courtesy of Chicago Public Media: WBEZ 91.5 and Vocalo 91.1 will air A Christmas Carol-An Audio Play on Christmas Eve (December 24 at 3pm) and Christmas Day (December 25 at 10am). Co-adapted and directed by Jessica Thebus in 2020, the Goodman recreated its annual production of Charles Dickens' classic especially for audio consumption-voiced by an all-Chicago cast of 19, including Larry Yando as Ebenezer Scrooge, and featuring the show's signature soundscape. The debut of this audio streaming version last year drew more than 150,000 listeners, from more than 50 countries, who experienced the production online as well as on-air, in an unprecedented partnership with Chicago Public Radio WBEZ and Vocalo.

Nearly two million people have experienced Goodman Theatre's A Christmas Carol-hailed as "the crown jewel of the holiday season" (Daily Herald)-Charles Dickens' "beautiful, timeless message of generosity's triumph over greed" (Chicago Tribune). Ebenezer Scrooge's sizable bank account is only matched by his disdain for the holidays. But one fateful Christmas Eve, Scrooge is visited by four ghosts who take him on a spectacular adventure through his past, present and future, and enable his discovery of kindness, compassion and redemption.