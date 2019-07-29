Goodman Theatre Presents Sensory-Friendly/Relaxed Performance Of THE MUSIC MAN

More audiences can now experience The Music Man as Goodman Theatre offers a sensory-friendly/relaxed performance. Sensory-friendly/relaxed performances are designed to create a performing arts experiences intended for families with members who have autism or other social, cognitive and physical challenges that create sensory sensitivities. Previous sensory-friendly/relaxed performance offerings have been held in conjunction with the Goodman's annual holiday production, A Christmas Carol.

The following accommodations will be made during the sensory-friendly/relaxed performance:

- Dimmed house lights and easy exit, should patrons need to take a break during the performance

- Designated quiet area in the lobby, with space in the theater for standing and movement

- Limited crowds and visitors during the day and time of the performance

- Trained staff for families' needs

- Access to resource materials: social stories, story synopsis, a seating map, etc. to prepare for their visit.

In addition to the above offerings, the production itself will be modified, in which there will be lower sound levels, especially for startling or loud sounds and a reduction of strobe lighting and lighting focused on the audience.

The theater also provides services for patrons who are blind or have low vision; patrons who are deaf or hard of hearing; and patrons who have mobility disabilities. A full list of accessible performances for the upcoming 2019/2020 Season can be found online at GoodmanTheatre.org/access.

Goodman Theatre closes out its 2018/2019 Season with a major revival of The Music Man, Tony Award-winning Director Mary Zimmerman helms the production, her 16th at the Goodman, celebrating 25 years as the Goodman's Manilow Resident Director. Hailed a "musical comedy at its feel-good best" (The New York Times), Meredith Willson's Tony Award-winning musical masterpiece, based on the story by Willson and Franklin Lacey, features beloved songs including "Goodnight My Someone," "Seventy-Six Trombones," "Gary, Indiana," and "Till There Was You." The Music Man appears at Goodman Theatre through August 18, 2019, in the 856-seat Albert Theatre. Tickets are available at GoodmanTheatre.org/MusicMan, by phone at 312.443.3800 or at the box office (170 North Dearborn).





