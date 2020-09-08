Goodman Theatre Presents FANNIE LOU HAMER, SPEAK ON IT! in Free Limited Outdoor Engagement

FANNIE LOU HAMER, SPEAK ON IT! will run from September 17 - October 3.

From Englewood to North Lawndale to Portage Park, in an unprecedented collaboration with the Chicago Park District, Goodman Theatre will present Cheryl L. West's electrifying call-to-action-Fannie Lou Hamer, Speak On It!-in a FREE three-week, nine-location outdoor engagement. This 40-minute abridged version of West's play Fannie (recently announced as part of the Goodman's upcoming 2021 Season) stars Chicago favorite E. Faye Butler as Fannie Lou Hamer-one of the most powerful, passionate voices of the civil and voting rights movement-with musician Felton Offard. Goodman Resident Artistic Associate Henry Godinez directs the world-premiere production, which includes spirituals "I Ain't Gonna Let Nobody Turn Me 'Round," "We Shall Not Be Moved" and "I'm on My Way to Freedom." Fannie Lou Hamer, Speak On It! appears September 17 - October 3 at nine Chicago parks (see below); running time is approximately 40 minutes, no intermission. Admission is free; and the viewing area will be seated on a first-come, first-served basis beginning one hour prior to the performance. Social distancing and masks are required. For a full performance schedule, safety precautions and more, visit GoodmanTheatre.org/SpeakOnIt. Tune in for an online conversation with the artists about producing this socially-distanced production outdoors-and how Fannie Lou Hamer's story inspires communities today-on the Goodman's new virtual discussion series, Live @ Five, this Friday, September 11 at 5pm; visit GoodmanTheatre.org/LiveAtFive.

"How 'woke to the vote' are we, nearly 60 years after the Voting Rights Act demolished those discriminatory barriers that kept people of color from exercising their civil liberty? There is courage in the face of fire, hope in tomorrow, and we all have a stake in our country," said Playwright Cheryl L. West, who marks her fourth Goodman collaboration over three decades, including Pullman Porter Blues (2013), Play On! (1998) and Puddin 'n Pete (1993). Added Director Henry Godinez, "Knowing that Fannie's voice needed to be heard during this critical time, we were inspired by the work of El Teatro Campesino and this quote from Luis Valdez, who himself was inspired by the determination of Fannie Lou Hamer-'If the people can't come to the theater, then the theater must go to the people.' That is what this is all about."

"Theater in Chicago's parks is a long-standing tradition that we are excited to continue this summer through our partnership with Goodman Theatre and their outdoor, staged presentation of Fannie Lou Hamer, Speak On It! in nine of our city's amazing green spaces," said Chicago Park District General Superintendent & CEO Michael P. Kelly

Fannie Lou Hamer, Speak On It! is a passionate, immersive call to action inspired by the life of the eponymous civil rights activist-and an electrifying rally that defines what it means to be a true revolutionary. E. Faye Butler appears in the title role together with musician Felton Offard. Fannie Lou Hamer, Speak On It! Is adapted from Fannie-playwright Cheryl L. West's Goodman co-commission (with Seattle Repertory Theater) that was developed in the 2019 New Stages Festival and will appear as part of the Goodman's upcoming 2021 Season (dates TBA).

PERFORMANCE INFORMATION

September 17 at 6pm - Hamilton Park (Englewood) 513 W. 72nd Street

September 18 at 6pm - Robert Abbott Park (West Chesterfield) 49 E. 95th Street

September 19 at 3pm - DuSable Museum of African American History, George Washington Park (Washington/Woodlawn) 740 E. 56th Place

September 24 at 6pm - Willye B. White Park (Rogers Park) 1610 Howard Street

September 25 at 6pm - Indian Boundary Park (West Ridge) 2500 W. Lunt Avenue

September 26 at 3pm - Portage Park (Portage Park) 4100 N. Long Avenue

October 1 at 6pm - Austin Town Hall (Austin) 5610 W. Lake Street

October 2 at 6pm - Homan Square (North Lawndale) 3559 W. Arthington Street

October 3 at 3pm - Samuel Ellis Park (Bronzeville/Douglas) 3520 S. Cottage Grove Avenue

