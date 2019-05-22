Goodman Theatre Celebrates Raising Over $800,000 at Starstruck Gala

More than 450 guests were starstruck at Goodman Theatre's May 18 Spring Gala, headlined by Broadway star and Tony Award nominee Megan Hilty. The black-tie event, held at the Fairmont Chicago, raised more than $800,000 to support the theater's Education and Community Engagement programs. The gala was co-chaired by Teri and Doug Brown and Carole Wood and Carl Jenkins. The Goodman's "Starstruck" Spring Gala was presented by The Women's Board.



The evening began at 6:30pm in the International ballroom, where guests enjoyed appetizers and cocktails. Guests then proceeded to the Imperial Ballroom, which was bedazzled with an assortment of purple floral centerpieces and dazzling chandeliers.



With her impressive vocal range and charm, Hilty kicked off the evening with "They Just Keep Moving the Line" from her a famed portrayal of seasoned triple-threat Ivy Lynn in NBC's musical drama SMASH. She nodded to her most notable Broadway roles with "Suddenly Seymour," from the concert revival of Howard Ashman and Alan Menken's Little Shop of Horrors; "Popular" from her role as Glinda in Wicked opposite Idina Menzel-marking her Broadway debut; "Backwoods Barbie" from 9 to 5 The Musical; followed by an ode to Alan Jay Lerner/Frederick Loewe with "I Could've Danced All Night" and a medley of tunes from Annie Get Your Gun, including "There No Business Like Show Business." She revisited her famed role in SMASH with "That's Life" and "Second Hand White Baby Grand" as well as her role in Gentlemen Prefer Blondes with "Diamonds Are a Girl's Best Friend." Hilty concluded her performance with a show-stopping encore mash-up of "Don't Forget Me/Let Me Be Your Star" from SMASH.



Gala guests enjoyed an elegant three-course dinner, beginning with a "blueberry glazed duck salad" with mesclun greens, fresh herbs, radishes and corn pepper relish, topped with a citrus vinaigrette. The Main course featured a grilled beef tenderloin with roasted butternut squash, patty pan squash, baby zucchini, roasted potatoes and chimichurri. Alternating desserts-including a pecan cheesecake with Chantilly cream, raspberry sauce pecan streusel and flourless chocolate cake with raspberry sauce-completed the meal. Following dinner, guests danced the night away to the sounds of The Gentleman of Leisure.



Attendees had the opportunity to purchase raffle tickets for one prize that included a Tiffany & Co. Prism design pendant in platinum, set with over eight carats of Tiffany diamonds hung from a diamond-studded chain valued at $45,000; and a matching Prism design ring in platinum with over four carats of Tiffany diamonds valued at $25,000.



The Goodman is grateful for the support of its Gala Sponsors American Airlines - Airline Partner; Sharon and Charles Angell; BMO Harris Bank; Joan and Robert Clifford; Exelon; Denise and John Ginasol; Carol Prins and John Hart; Lauter McDougal Chartiable Fund; Swati and Siddharth Mehta; Northern Trust; Alice and John Sabl; and Cynthia and Michael Scholl. Raffle Sponsor: Tiffany & Co.



David W. Fox, Jr.is Chairman of Goodman Theatre's Board of Trustees, Denise Stefan Ginascol is Women's Board President and Megan McCarthy Hayes is President of the Scenemakers Board for young professionals.

Since its inception in 1978, The Goodman Theatre Women's Board-currently under the leadership of President Denise Stefan Ginascol-has raised more than $46 million in support of 39 Goodman productions and an array of educational programs through special events and projects. Members serve on committees for the annual Goodman Theatre Gala, the Goodman Auction, the Women's Board Annual Appeal and the Education and Engagement Committee. The Board also provides support for Capital and Endowment initiatives, both personally and through solicitations. Monies raised support all aspects of the theater-including the sponsorship of one production per season. A major initiative has been increasing support for the Goodman's productions and numerous educational and community programs, which offer myriad opportunities for students and audience members of all ages.

Photo Credit: John Reilly Photography





Related Articles Shows View More Chicago Stories

More Hot Stories For You