Goodman Theatre Cancels All Remaining Performances of A CHRISTMAS CAROL

Executive Director Roche Schulfer announced today that all remaining performances of Goodman Theatre's 44th annual production of A Christmas Carol, directed by Jessica Thebus, have been cancelled through closing (December 31). COVID-19 exposure within the production company, along with current pubic health conditions and rapid transmission rate of the recent surge, have made it necessary to close to ensure the safety of audiences, artists and staff.

Ticket holders to the impacted performances (listed below) will receive a full refund by Friday, January 7. If the buyer instead prefers to convert the cost of the tickets to a Goodman credit, or make tax-deductible contribution, these options are also possible. Patrons holding tickets to impacted performances who want to exercise options other than a refund should email BoxOffice@GoodmanTheatre.org and include their name and Customer ID (located on the ticket) along with their preferences before January 7. Ticket Services is reachable by telephone at 312.443.3800 (12noon - 5pm, daily) or by email at BoxOffice@GoodmanTheatre.org. Note that box call volume may be high. Cancelled performances include December 19 (7:30pm); December 20 (2pm and 6:30pm); December 21 (2pm); December 22 (2pm and 7pm); December 23 (2pm and 7pm); December 24 (2pm); December 28 (2pm); December 29 (2pm and 7pm); December 30 (2pm and 7pm) and December 31 (2pm).

"On behalf of the company of A Christmas Carol, and all of the artists and staff of Goodman Theatre, we thank our Chicago community for their support as this great Chicago holiday tradition returned to the stage for its 44th annual production, following a year of darkened theaters. As disappointing as it is to close early, we appreciate our audiences' understanding that a safe environment for all remains our top priority," said Executive Director/CEO Roche Schulfer. "We invite all audiences to enjoy the 2021 production on video with our new high-quality stream-accessible for $25, or free for anyone holding tickets to a cancelled performance."

In addition, the Goodman has made available a high-quality video stream of this year's production to watch from the comfort of home. The high-quality video, recorded with five cameras and produced in collaboration with Christiana Tye Productions and Hatfield Post/Production, is now viewable through January 14. The video is FREE for ticket holders to impacted performances (viewing instructions will arrive via email) and all audiences may now purchase access to the video for $25; visit GoodmanTheatre.org/Carol for details.

Nearly two million people have experienced Goodman Theatre's A Christmas Carol. Ebenezer Scrooge's sizable bank account is only matched by his disdain for the holidays. But one fateful Christmas Eve, Scrooge is visited by four ghosts who take him on a spectacular adventure through his past, present and future, and enable his discovery of kindness, compassion and redemption.