Ginger Minj Brings THE BIG GAY CABARET to Venus Cabaret Theater

Ginger Minj, star of “RuPaul’s Drag Race” and “Hocus Pocus 2,” together with the team that brought Golden Gals Live! to Chicago, present The Big Gay Cabaret at Venus Cabaret Theater at Mercury Theater Chicago, 3745 N. Southport. The Big Gay Cabaret is a monthly series, starting the weekend of March 15, 2024 at Venus Cabaret Theater, located at 3745 N. Southport Ave.

The Big Gay Cabaret focuses on LGBTQIA+ performers celebrating all aspects of the queer community, from Hollywood and Broadway to local Chicago talent. The Cabaret will feature well known singers, drag performers, comedians, musicians and more. The series will kick off with world renowned performers Jai Rodriguez, Tina Burner, Miz Cracker, and Danny Franzese.

Friday/Saturday, March 15 & 16 at 8pm and Sunday March 17 at 5pm

Tickets are $45/$55

Post Meet & Greet an additional $25.

Best known as the Culture Guy from the original Queer Eye, EMMY Award winner Jai Rodriguez is no stranger to the stage. He was cast as Angel in the Broadway musical Rent at age 18 making him the youngest person cast in a leading role in that show. In 2003, Jai made history as the ‘Culture Vulture’ in the original Queer Eye Fab Five alongside his castmates Ted Allen, Carson Kressley, Kyan Douglas and Thom Filicia. The show, which ultimately shaped American television and cultural representation of the LGBTQ community, lasted from 2003 through 2007 and along the way, picked up both a Primetime Emmy Award and a GLAAD Media Award for Outstanding Reality Program, as well nominations from the PGA Awards, People’s Choice Awards and Teen Choice Awards. Since then, Jai has become a regular fixture in TV and film with roles in such shows as Greys Anatomy, Malibu Country, Bones, The Rookie, Fantasy Island, Uncoupled and BROS, to name a few. When he's not on set Jai regularly tours with cabaret shows having just played 3 packed nights at the legendary 54 Below in NYC.

TINA BURNER

Friday/Saturday April 12 & 13 at 8pm and Sunday April 14 at 5pm

Tickets are $45/$55

Post Show Meet & Greet an additional $25.

“RuPaul’s Drag Race” and National Miss Comedy Queen Tina Burner brings you an all-new comedic showstopper. 5, 6, Several 8’s is a combination of live singing, live orchestrations, signature mixes, stand-up comedy and costume reveals. Not your typical cliche Broadway show, 5,6, Several 8’s is more than just ONE Singular sensation. From the mess that Broadway is today to flipping the script with roles that should have always been played by drag queens, 5, 6, Several 8’s is sure to kick ball change into your heart!

Music arranged and orchestrated by Blake Allen.

Friday/Saturday May 10 & 11 at 8pm and Sunday May 12 at 5pm

Tickets are $45/$55

Post Show Meet & Greet an additional $25.

Miz Cracker is a New York City drag queen—and a writer, foodie, and comedienne. She launched her drag career in 2011 while participating in marches for marriage equality in Times Square. She went on to compete in “RuPaul’s Drag Race Season Ten,” landing a spot in the top five and becoming a fan favorite. She later appeared in “RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars Season Five,” landing a spot in the top 3. Today, she tours the world with her one woman shows; delights fans on her YouTube channel; lectures on drag at top universities; writes for publications like Slate, ArtForum, Vice and GQ; and engages nearly 1.5 million followers across social media. She recently completed a summer residency in Provincetown, Massachusetts and is freshly back in NYC following a tour of her one-woman show in Asia.

DANNY FRANZESE

Friday/Saturday June 7 & 8 at 8pm and Sunday June 9 at 5pm

Tickets are $45/$55

Post Show Meet & Greet an additional $25.

Best known for his role as Damian in the film Mean Girls, Daniel Franzese was also the lead of other indie cult classics Bully and I Spit on Your Grave. He was most recently a contestant on “RuPaul’s Secret Celebrity Drag Race Season 2,” finishing top 5. Previously, he was a series regular on Mark Gordon's ABC series, Conviction, and prior to that a series regular on the Freeform series RecoveryRoad. Originally from Brooklyn, Daniel has become a well-known proponent and speaker for the LGBT Community. He reached 8 million views on his YouTube video series Sh*t Italian Moms Say. A self-proclaimed momma’s boy, his upbeat high-energy stand-up comedy act captures his amazing and quirky life in the entertainment industry, as well as hilarious stories about his New York parents. His comedy tour Yass! You’re Amazing! as well as his one-man show based off his YouTube Series, Italian Mom Loves You! have toured continentally with shows in Europe as well. He is also the co-host for his faith and sexually affirming podcast Yass, Jesus! which is now a part of World of Wonder in 2023.