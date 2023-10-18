George Lopez to Perform at Hard Rock Live This Winter

Comedian George Lopez will bring his "Alllriiiighhttt!" comedy tour to Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana's Hard Rock Live venue on Saturday, February 3, 2024. Doors open at 7 p.m. Tickets go on sale this Friday, October 20 at 10 a.m. Central Time.

Like many African American comedians before him, George Lopez broke ground for Latino comics by embracing his ethnicity and confronting racial stereotypes head on. He is currently performing stand up in arenas across the country on his "Alllriiiighhttt!" comedy tour, through 2024. Lopez's NBC sitcom about a blue-collar family Lopez vs Lopez featuring his real-life daughter, Mayan Lopez premiered in 2022.

His original comedy special We'll Do It For Half for Netflix premiered globally in the summer of 2020. Prior to that, Lopez joined Eddie Griffin, D.L. Hughley, and Cedric the Entertainer onstage for The Comedy Get Down which inspired a scripted comedy series based on the tour for BET. In 2017, Lopez completed a nationwide tour for The Wall World.

Lopez has four HBO specials to his credit: The Wall (2017), It's Not Me, It's You (2012), Tall, Dark and Chicano (2009) which was also GRAMMY nominated for Best Comedy Album, and America's Mexican (2007). He performed as part of HBO and TBS's Comic Relief 2006. His acclaimed comedy concert Why You Crying? debuted on Showtime in 2004. He released his third standup CD, El Mas Chingon, in 2006, which also earned Lopez his second GRAMMY nomination in the category of Best Comedy Album. In 2004, he was nominated for a GRAMMY in the same category for his CD Team Leader.

On television, Lopez produced and starred in Lopez, a semi-autobiographical single camera sitcom for two seasons on TV Land. The series explored his struggle between two worlds and the crises that are often of his own making. In 2014, Lopez co-created and starred in the multi-camera ensemble comedy Saint George for FX. He hosted TBS' inaugural late night talk show, Lopez Tonight, for two seasons. It represented Lopez's return to series television after co-creating, writing, producing, and starring in Warner Bros. Television's groundbreaking hit television sitcom George Lopez, which ran for six seasons on ABC. The show remains a hit with viewers in syndication on both broadcast stations and cable tv's Nick at Nite, ranking as one of the top-rated shows on the network in addition to being one of the top 5 comedies and top 20 weekly programs in syndication.

Tickets for George Lopez: Alllriiiighhttt! go on sale on Friday, October 20 at 10 a.m. Central Time. Tickets start at $60.50. This show is fully seated. Ages 21 and up. The Hard Rock Live box office is open every Friday from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. and on show days starting at 12 p.m. Visit Ticketmaster at https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2271020®id=23&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.ticketmaster.com%2Fevent%2F05005F4B3F495AFA?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1

Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana is located at 5400 West 29th Ave. in Gary, IN, directly adjacent to the I80/94 Burr Street Interchange. For more information, call 219-228-2383 or visit www.hardrockcasinonorthernindiana.com.

About Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana:

Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana's $300 Million casino and entertainment destination opened to the public on May 14, 2021. Hard Rock's premier 200,000-square foot entertainment complex features over 1600 slots and 80 table games totaling more than 2,100 gaming positions. In addition to the new Hard Rock Live performance venue, Hard Rock Casino's five dining options include Hard Rock Café, Council Oak Steaks and Seafood, YOUYU Noodle Bar, Fresh Harvest and Constant Grind Coffee Shop and also features a retail shop. For more information, contact https://www.hardrockcasinonorthernindiana.com.

About Hard Rock Live:

The new Hard Rock Live performance venue is outfitted with state-of-the-art lighting and sound systems. The sound equipment features an L-Acoustics K2 line array system with KS28 subwoofers and KIVA-II front fill. Hard Rock Live has excellent sightlines. Hard Rock Live can seat up to 1,894 with an overall capacity of 2,700 including standing room only.