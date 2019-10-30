Genesis Presents AND YOU WANNA GO FOREVER As Part of Steppenwolf's Lookout Series

The devised performance and you wanna go forever will run on on December 5 -7 at 8:00pm, and December 8 at 3:30pm as part of Steppenwolf's Lookout Series in Steppenwolf's 1700 Theatre.

Hybridizing theatre, performance art and dance Genesis's work experiments with the boundaries of various live performance forms. Genesis premieres its' newest devised performance and you wanna go forever at Steppenwolf's 1700 Theatre.

Conceived by Amanda Dunne Acevedo & Lindsey Barlag Thornton, and you wanna go forever explores our memories and experiences of adolescence. As children we imagine adulthood will set us free; as adults we long for the freedom of childhood. Genesis's new work digs into the messiness, loneliness, and wonder of our younger years through ridiculous reenactments, earnest recitations, ghostly conjurings, wild dance parties, and our favorite childhood snacks. Performed by Genesis's Amanda Dunne Acevedo & Lindsey Barlag Thornton and devised and performed with guest artists Carol Crosby, Levi Donnell, Jordan Harris, Alex Hovi, Pat King, and Claire Saxe. Production design by Li-Ming Hu and movement direction by Nora Sharp.

Tickets to this performance can be reserved at: https://www.steppenwolf.org/tickets--events/lookout/1920-winter/and-you-wanna-go-forever/

LookOut is Steppenwolf's performance series that presents the work of artists and companies across genre and form, emerging artists and performance legends, quintessential Chicago companies and young aspiring ensembles, familiar Steppenwolf faces and new friends. Greta Honold and Patrick Zakem are the producers for LookOut, and Zoe Lesser is the 2019/20 LookOut Producing Apprentice. For more information, visit steppenwolf.org/lookout.

Genesis is an artistic partnership between Amanda Dunne Acevedo and Lindsey Barlag Thornton. Genesis curates and produces the event series, HybridSalon, an evening of interdisciplinary performance made in collaboration. HybridSalon provides Chicago-based artists with opportunities to connect and network across disciplines, to explore risk and experimentation in their own artistic practices, and to investigate working in new models of collaboration. Since 2015 Genesis has programmed 6 salons showcasing 41 collaborations with 76 artists across disciplines of performance, visual-art, theatre, film, dance, puppetry, music/sound, creative writing, participatory art-making, and more!

Genesis's most recent performance while our blood's still young premiered in Chicago as part of American Theatre Company's Core Residency in 2016 with performances at Unity Lutheran Gym (Chicago, 2016), THAWALLS (Navy Pier w/Links Hall & Three Walls, 2017), The Arts & Design Incubator (Pennsylvania State University, 2017), Bellmont Hall (University of Texas at Austin, 2019). while our blood's still young is a meditation on exhaustion. Interweaving movement, text and music, the performance experiments with and employs exhaustion as a creative tactic, both authentically producing exhaustion and intentionally reproducing the "act" of exhaustion. It is high energy, high impact, messy romp of bright, aerobic aesthetics exploring the physical, mental and emotional states of exhaustion as they relate to contemporary experiences.





