Gabe Mollica & Alexis Gay to Perform at The Den Theatre in April

Gabe Mollica and Alexis Gay will be performing together at The Den Theatre for one-night-only on Wednesday, April 10, 2024 at 7:15 p.m. on The Heath Mainstage. Tickets ($20 - $40) are now on sale online or by calling (773) 697-3830.

Gabe Mollica is a comedian and storyteller who has appeared on This American Life, The Moth Radio Hour, the J-Train Podcast with Jared Freid, and Doug Loves Movies. His debut show “Solo: A Show About Friendship” ran for 80 performances and 5 extensions Off-Broadway to commercial and critical acclaim. He performs nightly in New York City and is a regular at QED: Astoria and New York Comedy Club.

Alexis Gay is a standup, sketch video comedian, and podcaster known for satirizing tech culture, her own neuroses, being alive right now, and more. Her viral videos have collectively received over 21 million views across Instagram, TikTok, and X, where she entertains an audience of over 130k. Alexis has performed at notable venues and festivals including SF Sketchfest, Caroline’s on Broadway, the Vermont Comedy Festival, and the Edinburgh Fringe Festival, where she’ll be returning in August 2024 with her first-ever solo show. She’s been profiled by Fast Company, ABC’s Nightline, Business Insider, SFGate, and CNBC. Across 106 episodes of her podcast, Non-Technical, she interviewed influential folks from tech, media, and business about everything except their resume, including entrepreneur MARK CUBAN, tech journalist Kara Swisher, and presidential candidate Andrew Yang. In another life, Alexis worked in the tech industry for seven years, most recently running Business Operations and Creator Partnerships at Patreon. Now, you can find her on stage performing standup in NYC at her monthly show in Williamsburg or at your local coffee shop debating whether to ask a barista how much sugar's in the almond milk.

Performance schedule:

Wednesday, April 10, 2024 at 7:15 p.m.



Tickets: $25 regular seating ($20 obstructed view); $40 front row VIP table seating; $35 VIP table seating; $30 mezzanine table seating. All ticket prices include cocktail service with a two-drink minimum.



