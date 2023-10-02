GUYS AND DOLLS Comes to The Beverly Theatre Guild This Month

Performance run October 20-22, 2023.

By: Oct. 02, 2023

POPULAR

BOOP! THE BETTY BOOP MUSICAL Adds Tony-Winner Faith Prince, Erich Bergen And More to World Photo 1 BOOP! THE BETTY BOOP MUSICAL Adds Tony-Winner Faith Prince, Erich Bergen
Video: Meet the Leading Ladies (Who Lunch) of the COMPANY National Tour Photo 2 Video: Meet the Leading Ladies (Who Lunch) of the COMPANY National Tour
Jasmine Amy Rogers to Star as Betty Boop in BOOP! THE BETTY BOOP MUSICAL Photo 3 Jasmine Amy Rogers to Star in BOOP! THE BETTY BOOP MUSICAL
Disney Princess – The Concert to Return in 2024 With Anneliese van der Pol, Syndee Winte Photo 4 Disney Princess - The Concert to Return in 2024

GUYS AND DOLLS Comes to The Beverly Theatre Guild This Month

The Beverly Theatre Guild (BTG) kicks off its 61st Season with the fan-favorite musical production of Guys and Dolls. Hailed as the perfect musical comedy, this award-winning classic gambles with luck and love under the bright lights of Broadway. 

Performance run October 20-22, 2023.

Set in Damon Runyon's mythical New York City, Guys and Dolls is an oddball romantic comedy that takes us from the heart of Times Square to the cafes of Havana, Cuba and then back to the sewers of New York. Eventually, everyone ends up right where they belong. 

Making his directorial debut in Chicago is newcomer Grey Sindaco, who brings his theatrical experience from stages in Miami and New York. Veteran Music Director Sharon Mason returns to conduct the live orchestra for another great show with BTG as the Music Director for this production. Tom Fagan brings in his vast years of experience on the boards as the Choreographer. Multi-tasking as both Assistant Director and Assistant Music Director is Michael Barr-Schinzel. This show is being produced by Katie Duffy Regalado and Sheilah O’Grady.

Starring in the lead roles, Rocco Ayala (Westmont) returns to the BTG stage to play Nathan Detroit, with returning performer Jen Lenihan (Oak Lawn) as Miss Adelaide, the showgirl who has been engaged to Nathan for 14 years.  In the role of the straight-laced missionary Sarah Brown will be Erin Fitzpatrick (Lockport), while her unlikely pursuer, the high stakes gambler Sky Masterson will be played by Dominic Matigian (Chicago-Gold Coast).

The talented cast, comprised of actors from all over the Chicagoland area, includes: Morgan Ayres (Palos Heights), Lauren Bourret (Chicago-Mt. Greenwood), Shannon Bracken (Oak Lawn), Allianna Garcia (Evergreen Park), Mac Gillespie (Chicago-Beverly), John Gronkowski (Chicago-Beverly), Justin Holloway (Palos Hills), Lewis R. Jones (Riverside), Gavin Klaus (Lockport), Joseph Lee (Chicago-Lincoln Park), Kyleen Linsemeyer (Chicago-Beverly), Joe Mackinac (Darien), Meg Massaro (Chicago-Beverly), Michael Maty (Evergreen Park), Kathy Miller (Tinley Park), Stephen Miller (Tinley Park), Sydney Milligan (Calumet Heights), Rose Murphy (Chicago-Kenwood), Rika Nakane (Chicago-South Loop), Alex Overland (Burbank), James Spoto (Oak Lawn), Demon VanDyke (Palos Park), Laina VanDyke (Palos Park), Lilith VanDyke (Palos Park), Paul Wagner (Hammond, IN), and Leandra Ward (Steger).




RELATED STORIES - Chicago

1
GUYS AND DOLLS Comes to The Beverly Theatre Guild This Month Photo
GUYS AND DOLLS Comes to The Beverly Theatre Guild This Month

The Beverly Theatre Guild (BTG) kicks off its 61st Season with the fan-favorite musical production of Guys and Dolls. Learn more about the musical and how to get tickets here!

2
Review: AMERICAN PSYCHO: The Musical at Kokandy Productions Photo
Review: AMERICAN PSYCHO: The Musical at Kokandy Productions

Kokandy Productions’ Chicago premiere of AMERICAN PSYCHO: The Musical is a delectable, campy romp. Producing Artistic Director Derek Van Barham’s production is a mainly bloodless vision for the bloody tale of serial killer finance bro Patrick Bateman — and it’s an approach that works incredibly well for the material. I know that AMERICAN PSYCHO: The Musical was short-lived on Broadway and that that production was a literal bloodbath. The fact that Kokandy’s production substitutes red confetti for stage blood is a microcosm of how well this scrappy interpretation of the musical works: By making the show more camp, less horror story, audiences are then free to indulge in the satire and fun.

3
The Annoyance Theatre to Present THE EVIL THAT MEN DO Beginning in October Photo
The Annoyance Theatre to Present THE EVIL THAT MEN DO Beginning in October

The Evil that Men Do brings together the best talent at the Annoyance to create a truly unforgettable theatrical experience. Get ticket and event information here!

4
WHO CHISELED THAT? by Merit Kahn Begins US Tour in Chicago Photo
WHO CHISELED THAT? by Merit Kahn Begins US Tour in Chicago

'Who Chiseled That?' by Merit Kahn will begin performances in Chicago this October ahead of a US tour.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

First Look at THE NACIREMA SOCIETY at Goodman Theatre Video
First Look at THE NACIREMA SOCIETY at Goodman Theatre
Get A First Look at PRIETO; Part Of the DESTINOS Festival at Chicago Shakespeare Theater Video
Get A First Look at PRIETO; Part Of the DESTINOS Festival at Chicago Shakespeare Theater
Go Inside the 2023 Broadway Flea Market and Grand Auction! Video
Go Inside the 2023 Broadway Flea Market and Grand Auction!
View all Videos

Chicago SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Fall in Love with Fat Cat Cabaret
Newport Theater (10/06-10/06)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Intimate Evening with D.C. Anderson
Jekot Theater @ Mrs Murphy and Sons (10/22-10/22)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Fright: The Improvised Horror Movie
The iO Theater (9/17-11/05)Tracker PHOTOS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# HYPROV: Improv under Hypnosis
Raue Center For The Arts (10/07-10/07)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# MANIA: The ABBA Tribute
Raue Center For The Arts (10/14-10/14)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Beautiful: The Carole King Musical
The Marriott Theatre (11/01-12/31)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Kinsey Sicks
Raue Center for the Arts (10/28-10/28)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Mousetrap
Citadel Theatre (9/13-10/15)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# GreenRoom Improv
Raue Center For The Arts (3/23-3/23)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Lucy's Comedy
Raue Center For The Arts (1/05-1/05)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You