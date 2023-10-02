GUYS AND DOLLS Comes to The Beverly Theatre Guild This Month

The Beverly Theatre Guild (BTG) kicks off its 61st Season with the fan-favorite musical production of Guys and Dolls. Hailed as the perfect musical comedy, this award-winning classic gambles with luck and love under the bright lights of Broadway.

Performance run October 20-22, 2023.

Set in Damon Runyon's mythical New York City, Guys and Dolls is an oddball romantic comedy that takes us from the heart of Times Square to the cafes of Havana, Cuba and then back to the sewers of New York. Eventually, everyone ends up right where they belong.

Making his directorial debut in Chicago is newcomer Grey Sindaco, who brings his theatrical experience from stages in Miami and New York. Veteran Music Director Sharon Mason returns to conduct the live orchestra for another great show with BTG as the Music Director for this production. Tom Fagan brings in his vast years of experience on the boards as the Choreographer. Multi-tasking as both Assistant Director and Assistant Music Director is Michael Barr-Schinzel. This show is being produced by Katie Duffy Regalado and Sheilah O’Grady.

Starring in the lead roles, Rocco Ayala (Westmont) returns to the BTG stage to play Nathan Detroit, with returning performer Jen Lenihan (Oak Lawn) as Miss Adelaide, the showgirl who has been engaged to Nathan for 14 years. In the role of the straight-laced missionary Sarah Brown will be Erin Fitzpatrick (Lockport), while her unlikely pursuer, the high stakes gambler Sky Masterson will be played by Dominic Matigian (Chicago-Gold Coast).

The talented cast, comprised of actors from all over the Chicagoland area, includes: Morgan Ayres (Palos Heights), Lauren Bourret (Chicago-Mt. Greenwood), Shannon Bracken (Oak Lawn), Allianna Garcia (Evergreen Park), Mac Gillespie (Chicago-Beverly), John Gronkowski (Chicago-Beverly), Justin Holloway (Palos Hills), Lewis R. Jones (Riverside), Gavin Klaus (Lockport), Joseph Lee (Chicago-Lincoln Park), Kyleen Linsemeyer (Chicago-Beverly), Joe Mackinac (Darien), Meg Massaro (Chicago-Beverly), Michael Maty (Evergreen Park), Kathy Miller (Tinley Park), Stephen Miller (Tinley Park), Sydney Milligan (Calumet Heights), Rose Murphy (Chicago-Kenwood), Rika Nakane (Chicago-South Loop), Alex Overland (Burbank), James Spoto (Oak Lawn), Demon VanDyke (Palos Park), Laina VanDyke (Palos Park), Lilith VanDyke (Palos Park), Paul Wagner (Hammond, IN), and Leandra Ward (Steger).