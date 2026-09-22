GRACEFUL WARRIOR: AN EVENING WITH GARY SINISE is Coming to Steppenwolf Theatre
Gary Sinise and Audrey Francis will discuss the theater's legacy and his memoir Graceful Warrior at Steppenwolf's Downstairs Theater in Chicago.
Steppenwolf Theatre Company, the nation's premier ensemble theater company, is pleased to present Graceful Warrior: An Evening with Gary Sinise on Tuesday, November 24, 2026 at 7:30 pm in Steppenwolf's Downstairs Theater.
On the tails of Steppenwolf's celebrated 50th Anniversary Season, Co-Founder Gary Sinise joins Artistic Director Audrey Francis for this one-night-only conversation that bridges generations of Steppenwolf's ensemble.
In addition to speaking about Steppenwolf's history, Sinise will share reflections from his upcoming memoir Graceful Warrior: The True Story of a Son, a Father and a Family Who Carried Each Other Through, which honors the life and legacy of his son Mac. All tickets include the purchase of an autographed copy of Graceful Warrior, signed by Sinise.
Tickets cost $70* (includes autographed book). A special Steppenwolf member pre-sale begins Wednesday, September 23, 2026 at 12 pm. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, September 25, 2026 at 12 pm at steppenwolf.org/warrior or by calling the Box Office at (312) 335-1650. *Pricing includes a $10 handling fee
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