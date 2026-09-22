GRACEFUL WARRIOR: AN EVENING WITH GARY SINISE is Coming to Steppenwolf Theatre

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Steppenwolf Theatre Company, the nation's premier ensemble theater company, is pleased to present Graceful Warrior: An Evening with Gary Sinise on Tuesday, November 24, 2026 at 7:30 pm in Steppenwolf's Downstairs Theater.

On the tails of Steppenwolf's celebrated 50th Anniversary Season, Co-Founder Gary Sinise joins Artistic Director Audrey Francis for this one-night-only conversation that bridges generations of Steppenwolf's ensemble.

In addition to speaking about Steppenwolf's history, Sinise will share reflections from his upcoming memoir Graceful Warrior: The True Story of a Son, a Father and a Family Who Carried Each Other Through, which honors the life and legacy of his son Mac. All tickets include the purchase of an autographed copy of Graceful Warrior, signed by Sinise.

Tickets cost $70* (includes autographed book). A special Steppenwolf member pre-sale begins Wednesday, September 23, 2026 at 12 pm. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, September 25, 2026 at 12 pm at steppenwolf.org/warrior or by calling the Box Office at (312) 335-1650. *Pricing includes a $10 handling fee

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 39 Days 06 Hrs 35 Min 30 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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