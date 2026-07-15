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GOOD DAY to Make World Premiere at A Short Leap Theatre Company

Diana Lynn Small's play, directed by Nathan Dale Short, runs at The Den Theatre in Chicago.

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GOOD DAY to Make World Premiere at A Short Leap Theatre Company

A Short Leap Theatre Company will open  its second season, Breathe, with the world premiere production of Good Day by Diana Lynn Small, running July 8–25 at The Den Theatre.

Good Day follows Anna, a woman visiting home who finds she can't make it past her parents' front lawn. Over the course of one afternoon, three seemingly innocuous strangers help her find her way inside.

The production is directed by Artistic Director Nathan Dale Short, with assistant direction by ensemble member Vanessa Copeland. The cast features Rachel Herriges, Sydney Feldman, Jack Orchard, Mark Tacderas, Joshua Smith and Karli Scott.

“Good Day feels familiar,” says Short. “We're all in a constant state of anticipation—whether it's anticipating grief, tragedy, joy, light, laughter, more grief, loss, elation, depression. We've all been Anna at some point. We've all needed a moment to breathe before we move forward.”

Copeland remarks, “When it feels like our own world has come to a grinding halt, life goes on. Good Day asks us how we confront that terrifying and inevitable present.”

A Short Leap Theatre Company is a Chicago-based non-profit storefront theatre dedicated to fostering community—because your win is our win. Our second three-show season, Breathe, explores how we stay connected when the air gets thin. Learn more at AShortLeapTheatre.com

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