GEORGE MICHAEL REBORN Brings The Legend Back To Life On Stage At Raue Center!

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



George Michael REBORN starring Robert Barko, the incredible tribute to George Michael and WHAM!, rocks Raue Center on May 4, 2024, at 7 p.m.

With his live vocals (NO LIP-SYNCING here), Robert Bartko exudes the energy and passion of George in the '80s and 90's, getting the crowd on the dance floor for “Wake Me Up Before You Go-Go” and prompting standing ovations for his performance of “Careless Whisper.” Robert is a spot-on George Michael lookalike, with the vocal range, dance moves, crowd interaction, and charisma that will leave you cheering for an encore.

It was during his early high school years that many began to point out an incredible resemblance between George and Robert. A lifelong fan, Robert, also a singer in the drama club, had a voice that amazingly sounded exactly like George Michael's. Robert began imitating the star's signature vocal stylings and dance moves in the following years. Robert has thrilled audiences at clubs, concerts, festivals, and tribute shows throughout the country, including his recent selling out of the famed “House of Blues”.

Close your eyes and you'll swear you're listening to the real deal, not a George Michael impersonator!

Tickets anf More Information

Tickets start at $35* for the general public ($24.50* for RaueNOW Members) and may be purchased online at rauecenter.org or via the Box Office at 815.356.9212 or 26 N. Williams Street in downtown Crystal Lake. Become a RaueNOW Member and get 30% Off Tickets and early access to upcoming shows.

About Raue Center For The Arts

Raue Center is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization dedicated to enriching the lives of all through the arts. For 20 years, they have provided quality programming – striving to make it pertinent, available, and affordable to all. As a painstakingly restored, 1920s regional Showcase Theatre named for its benefactor—Lucile Raue—Raue Center has attracted the finest stars, Broadway shows, musicians and artists. Named on the League of Historic American Theatres, Raue Center is one of the finest examples of restored art and decor in the nation. The 750-seat theatre, located in historic downtown Crystal Lake, Illinois, is a gathering place for our region's citizens and has become a true destination.

For additional information, visit rauecenter.org.