Full Cast & Creative Team Set For ON THE TWENTIETH CENTURY At Blank Theatre Company

Blank Theatre Company has announced the cast and creative team for the first show of their 2024 season, ON THE TWENTIETH CENTURY, music by Cy Coleman, book and lyrics by Betty Comden and Adolph Green. Based on a play by Ben Hecht and Charles MacArthur (as well as a play by Bruce Millholland). ON THE TWENTIETH CENTURY is presented through special arrangement with Concord Theatricals.

ON THE TWENTIETH CENTURY is a lively musical comedy set in the 1930s, featuring a glamorous journey aboard a luxury train where egos clash, romance blossoms, and theatrical shenanigans unfold, delivering a delightful blend of humor and heart. This is the first time this musical has been produced in the city of Chicago. The Chicagoland area previously saw it produced by Drury Lane Oakbrook in 1990.

Leading the company are Max DeTogne as Oscar Jaffe, Karilyn Veres (Lily Garland), Alicia Berneche (Letitia Peabody Primrose), Christopher Johnson (Bruce Garnit), Blank Co-Artisitc Director Dustin Rothbart (Owen O'Malley), and Nick Arceo (Oliver Webb). Lili Gallzzo, Mai Hartwich, Shea Hopkins, Nicholas Ian, Blaire Prince, and Laura Sportiello comprise the ensemble. Abbey Loria, Charlie Mann, Brandon Dallmann, and Morgan Shoenecker (Dance Captain) will understudy.

ON THE TWENTIETH CENTURY will be directed by Blank's co-Artistic Director Danny Kapinos with musical direction by Aaron Kaplan and choreography by Jennifer Cupani (and intimacy choreography by Greta Zandstra). Kyle Aschbrenner will stage manage. Cindy Moon returns to Blank to costume design, Rose Johnson will do the scenic design, and Ellie Humphrys will design the lighting.

ON THE TWENTIETH CENTURY will be Blank's eighth full-length production and runs May 10th - June 9th. Opening night is Tuesday, May 14th. ON THE TWENTIETH CENTURY will be performed at The Bramble Arts Loft, 5545 N Clark St, Chicago, IL 60640 in Andersonville. Tickets range from $15-35.