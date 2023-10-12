Full Cast & Creative Team Announced For PROMISES, PROMISES At Blank Theatre Company; Previews Begin December 1

"Set in 1968 New York City, 'Promises, Promises' follows Chuck Baxter as he navigates the corporate world and unexpected romantic entanglements."

By: Oct. 12, 2023

POPULAR

Review Roundup: MRS. DOUBTFIRE Launches National Tour; What Are the Critics Saying? Photo 1 Review Roundup: MRS. DOUBTFIRE Launches National Tour
SHUCKED to Launch North American Tour in Fall 2024 Photo 2 SHUCKED to Launch North American Tour in Fall 2024
Citadel Theatre Announces Cast and Creative Team For Holiday Musical Production of SHE LOV Photo 3 Citadel Theatre Announces Cast and Creative Team For Holiday Musical Production of SHE LOVES ME
Drury Lane Theatre Announces Casting For CINDERELLA Photo 4 Drury Lane Theatre Announces Casting For CINDERELLA

Full Cast & Creative Team Announced For PROMISES, PROMISES At Blank Theatre Company; Previews Begin December 1

Full Cast & Creative Team Announced For PROMISES, PROMISES At Blank Theatre Company; Previews Begin December 1

Blank Theatre Company announces the cast and creative team for the second and final show of their 2023 season, "Promises, Promises". "Promises, Promises" has a book by Neil Simon, music by Burt Bacharach, lyrics by Gal David and is based on the screenplay "The Apartment" by Billy Wilder and I.A.L. Diamond. It was originally produced on Broadway by David Merrick. "Promises, Promises" is presented by arrangement with Concord Theatricals on behalf of Tams-Witmark LLC.

Set in 1968 in New York City, lovable Chuck Baxter is finding it difficult to climb the corporate ladder--that is, until he agrees to lend his apartment to his co-workers for their sexual escapades. As he finds himself in the middle of a scheme he never intended to start, Chuck struggles to find love and connection in a world that grows more impersonal and transactional each day.

Leading the company is Rory Schrobilgen as Chuck Baxter. He is joined by Brandy Miller (Fran Kubelik), Craig Zeller (J.D. Sheldrake), Allison Rose Macknick (Marge MacDougall) and Kingsley Day (Dr. Dreyfuss). The ensemble includes Isabela Barry (Miss Polanski), Andres DeLeon (Mr. Eichelberger), Reginald Hemphill (Mr. Vanderhof), Eddie Ledford (Mr. Kirkeby), Ed Rutherford (Mr. Dobitch), Stephanie Stocksill (Miss Olson), Dayle Theisen (Miss Della Hoya), and Flower Wang (Miss Wong). Michael Davis Arnold, Ben Ballmer, Caitlyn Cerza, Isabel Koleno, Aurora Pennepacker, and Nathan Dale Short will understudy.

The production is directed by Blank Co-Artistic Director Danny Kapinos with musical direction by Aaron Kaplan and choreography by Lauryn Schmelzer. The production team includes Benjamin Carne (Lighting Design), Tricia Carver-Horner (Stage Manager), Spencer Donovan (Scenic Design), Sara Dolins (Assistant Choreographer), Cindy Moon (Costume Design), Tony Pellegrino (Fight Choreography), and Kevin Zhou (Assistant Music Director).

PROMISES, PROMISES is Blank's seventh full-length production and closes out the season from December 1-31st, 2023 at The Greenhouse Theatre, 2257 N Lincoln Avenue in Lincoln Park. Opening night is Monday, December 4th. Tickets range from $15- $35. This production is made possible due to the generous support of our season sponsors Michael and Mona Heath. 




RELATED STORIES - Chicago

1
Pulse Theatre Chicago to Re-emerge With ONCE ON THIS ISLAND in November Photo
Pulse Theatre Chicago to Re-emerge With ONCE ON THIS ISLAND in November

Pulse Theatre Chicago is back with a remount of the Tony Award-winning musical, Once On This Island. Experience the captivating story of Ti Moune and her journey in the French Antilles. Don't miss this limited engagement at the historic eta Creative Arts Foundation. Get your tickets now at Pulse Theatre Chicago's website.

2
Stephanie J. Block To Receive Sarah Siddons Society Award At The Arts Club Of Chicago Photo
Stephanie J. Block To Receive Sarah Siddons Society Award At The Arts Club Of Chicago

The Sarah Siddons Society will present its 2023 Award to Tony Award-winner Stephanie J. Block, whose numerous Broadway credits include The Cher Show, Falsettos, Wicked, The Mystery of Edwin Drood, Anything Goes, 9 to 5: The Musical and The Pirate Queen.

3
Special Reading Of Ike Holters HIT THE WALL to be Presented This Month at Pride Arts Cente Photo
Special Reading Of Ike Holter's HIT THE WALL to be Presented This Month at Pride Arts Center

Don't miss the special reading of Ike Holter’s HIT THE WALL at Pride Arts Center. Presented by directors Jordan Ratliff and Magdiel Carmona on October 21 and 22.

4
Photos: In Rehearsal For POTUS At Steppenwolf Theatre Company Photo
Photos: In Rehearsal For POTUS At Steppenwolf Theatre Company

Steppenwolf Theatre Company, the nation’s premier ensemble theater company, is pleased continue its 48th season with the Chicago premiere of Selina Fillinger’s outrageous farce POTUS: Or, Behind Every Great Dumbass Are Seven Women Trying to Keep Him Alive, a satirical, laugh-out-loud look at the women in charge of the man in charge, directed by Artistic Director Audrey Francis.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Director Audrey Francis on POTUS at Steppenwolf Theatre Company Video
Director Audrey Francis on POTUS at Steppenwolf Theatre Company
First Look at THE NACIREMA SOCIETY at Goodman Theatre Video
First Look at THE NACIREMA SOCIETY at Goodman Theatre
Get A First Look at PRIETO; Part Of the DESTINOS Festival at Chicago Shakespeare Theater Video
Get A First Look at PRIETO; Part Of the DESTINOS Festival at Chicago Shakespeare Theater
View all Videos

Chicago SHOWS
Fright: The Improvised Horror Movie in Chicago Fright: The Improvised Horror Movie
The iO Theater (9/17-11/05)Tracker PHOTOS
Intimate Evening with D.C. Anderson in Chicago Intimate Evening with D.C. Anderson
Jekot Theater @ Mrs Murphy and Sons (10/22-10/22)Tracker
A Carpenter's Christmas in Chicago A Carpenter's Christmas
Raue Center For The Arts (12/22-12/22)
George Frideric Handel: L'Allegro, il Penseroso ed il Moderato in Chicago George Frideric Handel: L'Allegro, il Penseroso ed il Moderato
Harris Theater for Music and Dance in Millennium Park (10/21-10/21)
Dr. Seuss’ How The Grinch Stole Christmas! The Musical in Chicago Dr. Seuss’ How The Grinch Stole Christmas! The Musical
Cadillac Palace Theatre (12/19-12/31)
American Psycho: The Musical in Chicago American Psycho: The Musical
Chopin Theatre (9/14-11/26)
BODY LANGUAGE: Cultural Storytelling Through Dance in Chicago BODY LANGUAGE: Cultural Storytelling Through Dance
The Center for Performing Arts (3/28-3/30)
Beautiful: The Carole King Musical in Chicago Beautiful: The Carole King Musical
The Marriott Theatre (11/01-12/31)
the smallprov show in Chicago the smallprov show
Logan Square Improv (5/10-12/20)
Akram Khan Company: Jungle Book Reimagined in Chicago Akram Khan Company: Jungle Book Reimagined
Harris Theater for Music and Dance in Millennium Park (11/09-11/11)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You