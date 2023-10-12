Full Cast & Creative Team Announced For PROMISES, PROMISES At Blank Theatre Company; Previews Begin December 1

Blank Theatre Company announces the cast and creative team for the second and final show of their 2023 season, "Promises, Promises". "Promises, Promises" has a book by Neil Simon, music by Burt Bacharach, lyrics by Gal David and is based on the screenplay "The Apartment" by Billy Wilder and I.A.L. Diamond. It was originally produced on Broadway by David Merrick. "Promises, Promises" is presented by arrangement with Concord Theatricals on behalf of Tams-Witmark LLC.

Set in 1968 in New York City, lovable Chuck Baxter is finding it difficult to climb the corporate ladder--that is, until he agrees to lend his apartment to his co-workers for their sexual escapades. As he finds himself in the middle of a scheme he never intended to start, Chuck struggles to find love and connection in a world that grows more impersonal and transactional each day.

Leading the company is Rory Schrobilgen as Chuck Baxter. He is joined by Brandy Miller (Fran Kubelik), Craig Zeller (J.D. Sheldrake), Allison Rose Macknick (Marge MacDougall) and Kingsley Day (Dr. Dreyfuss). The ensemble includes Isabela Barry (Miss Polanski), Andres DeLeon (Mr. Eichelberger), Reginald Hemphill (Mr. Vanderhof), Eddie Ledford (Mr. Kirkeby), Ed Rutherford (Mr. Dobitch), Stephanie Stocksill (Miss Olson), Dayle Theisen (Miss Della Hoya), and Flower Wang (Miss Wong). Michael Davis Arnold, Ben Ballmer, Caitlyn Cerza, Isabel Koleno, Aurora Pennepacker, and Nathan Dale Short will understudy.

The production is directed by Blank Co-Artistic Director Danny Kapinos with musical direction by Aaron Kaplan and choreography by Lauryn Schmelzer. The production team includes Benjamin Carne (Lighting Design), Tricia Carver-Horner (Stage Manager), Spencer Donovan (Scenic Design), Sara Dolins (Assistant Choreographer), Cindy Moon (Costume Design), Tony Pellegrino (Fight Choreography), and Kevin Zhou (Assistant Music Director).

PROMISES, PROMISES is Blank's seventh full-length production and closes out the season from December 1-31st, 2023 at The Greenhouse Theatre, 2257 N Lincoln Avenue in Lincoln Park. Opening night is Monday, December 4th. Tickets range from $15- $35. This production is made possible due to the generous support of our season sponsors Michael and Mona Heath.