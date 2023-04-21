Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Flo Rida and the Ying Yang Twins to Perform at Aurora's RiverEdge Park This Summer

Tickets to see these hip-hop hitmakers are just $49, and are on sale now!

Apr. 21, 2023 Â 

Pull on your apple bottom jeans and the boots with the fur, because Flo Rida and the Ying Yang Twins are bringing their sizzlin' hip-hop sounds to downtown Aurora's RiverEdge Park on Friday, July 21 at 8 p.m.

Flo Rida is the Florida rapper famous for "Low," which reigned on top of Billboard's Hot 100 for 10 weeks in 2007-8, and his No. 1 hits "Right Round" and "Whistle."

Crunk rap duo the Ying Yang Twins are best known for their party singles "Salt Shaker" and "Wait (The Whisper Song)," and collaborating with artists like Britney Spears and Lil Jon.

Tickets to see these hip-hop hitmakers are just $49, and go on sale today, Friday, April 21 at 10 a.m.

RiverEdge Park is located at 360 N. Broadway in downtown Aurora, across the street from Metra's Aurora Transportation Center. For tickets and information, visit riveredgeaurora.com, call (630) 896-6666, stop by RiverEdge's satellite box office, Paramount Theatre, 23 E. Galena Blvd., Aurora, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Saturday, and until show time on show days, or purchase day-of at RiverEdge Park. All tickets are general admission. Fees not included.

About Flo Rida

Born Tramar Dillard on September 17, 1979, Flo Rida was raised by a single mother in Miami's rough neighborhood of Carol City, Florida. Music helped Flo Rida stay on the straight path. His father was a talented musician who encouraged his son to express himself through music. Growing up, Flo Rida found local success rapping with a group called the Groundhoggz. At 18, he became the hype man for Fresh Kid Ice from 2 Live Crew. Eventually, Flo Rida caught the attention of DeVante Swing, formerly of famed R&B group Jodeci and spent a few years in Los Angeles working with him. Unable to land a record deal, Flo Rida returned to Miami and in late 2006 hooked up with Poe Boy Entertainment and its CEO, Elric "E-Class" Prince."

In December 2006, Flo Rida inked a deal with Atlantic Records, and his debut album, "Mail on Sunday," was released in March 2008. The first single, "Low" featuring T-Pain, reached #1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. His sophomore album, "R.O.O.T.S." included the follow-up hit single "Right Round" featuring Ke$sha, which jumped from number 58 to the top spot in one week and broke the record for most digital one week sales in the U.S. His other albums include "Only One Flo (Part One)," "Wild Ones," and "My House."

In 2009, Flo started his own management company, Strong Arm, with longtime friend and manager, Lee "Freezy" Prince. With the success of his management company Flo Rida and Lee "Freezy" Prince launched their own record label, IMB, in June 2011.

His latest single, "What a Night," dropped in June 2022 and is ESPN's theme song for the 2023 MLB season. With all of his musical success Flo Rida got back to his roots of giving back and started Big Dreams for Kids, a nonprofit foundation committed to inspiring future leaders.
About the Ying Yang Twins

Atlanta's party rap duo Ying Yang Twins, aka D-Roc and Kaine, scored a hit with the single "Whistle While You Twurk," which received nationwide airplay on urban and crossover radio stations. Their full-length debut album, "Thug Walkin'," appeared later in 2000. "Alley...Return of the Ying Yang Twins" in 2002 sold well down south, but it was the duo's 2003 team-up with Lil Jon -- "the King of Crunk" -- that brought them nationwide success. The party anthem "Salt Shaker" was a massive club and radio hit and soon had the TVT label chasing the duo to sign. They did, and their first album for the label, "Me & My Brother," yielded two more crunk hits, "What's Happnin!" and "Naggin'." The same year the duo appeared on Britney Spears' album "In the Zone" and her television special of the same name. In 2004, TVT released the remix-filled "My Brother & Me" with a bonus DVD of the group's videos. "USA" (United State of Atlanta) appeared in the summer of 2005 as its single "Wait (The Whisper Song)" was dominating urban radio. "Chemically Imbalanced" followed in 2006.


How to rock your RiverEdge Park experience

Flo Rida and the Ying Yang Twins at RiverEdge Park is a general admission show. The park is general admission for bag chairs. Bag chairs and blankets are also allowed on lawn areas. Standing room only next to the stage.

RiverEdge is located right across the street from Metra's Aurora Transportation Center. Drivers can find paid parking in the Metra lot, with more public and private lots around the park and in downtown Aurora.

ï»¿Concessions include a diverse menu and bar with domestic and craft beers, wine, sodas, bottled water and more. Local food trucks also ring the back lawn. Outside food is welcome. No alcohol or other outside beverages are allowed, with the exception of two sealed bottles of unflavored water per person. Visit the Park's Plan Your Visit page for more information, directions, parking options and outside food policies.

Events at RiverEdge Park take place rain or shine, unless conditions endanger the safety of artists and the public. For the latest weather updates, follow @RiverEdgeAurora on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter, call the RiverEdge Park Weather Line, (630) 723-2480, or text REPARK to 888777.
About RiverEdge Park

RiverEdge Park, 360 N. Broadway St., in downtown Aurora, Illinois, is an idyllic outdoor summer concert venue, serving up live music, delicious festival food, cool beverages and a great time, all overlooking downtown Aurora and the beautiful Fox River.

RiverEdge Park debuted in 2013 and was renamed Thomas J. Weisner RiverEdge Park in 2016 in honor of late Aurora Mayor Thomas J. Weisner. RiverEdge is anchored by the contemporary John C. Dunham performance pavilion, with state-of-the-art acoustics and lighting set against a beautiful night sky. With a capacity of up to 6,000, RiverEdge combines live concert excitement with a warm community feel and gorgeous views of the Fox River.

RiverEdge Park is managed and programmed by the Aurora Civic Center Authority (ACCA), which also oversees Aurora's historic Paramount Theatre, the newly renovated, 165-seat Copley Theater across the street from Paramount, and the Paramount School of the Arts. For tickets and information, visit riveredgeaurora.com or call (630) 896-6666.




More Hot Stories For You


