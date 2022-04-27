Fleetwood-Jourdain Theatre to Present Samm-Art Williams' HOME This June

Fleetwood-Jourdain Theatre will stage Samm-Art Williams' HOME - one of the most honored plays exploring the Black experience in America - from June 4 -19. Williams' ode to the joys of working the land and the temptations of life in the big city - a nominee in 1980 for Best Play in both the Tony Awards and the Drama Desk Awards - will be directed by Fleetwood-Jourdain Producing Artistic Director Tim Rhoze. HOME is the story of a young man, the recently orphaned Cephus Miles, who is content to work the family farm he has inherited, but following a series of misfortunes, tries his luck in the big city.

Rhoze says his staging of HOME will honor "a style of theatre that too often has been overlooked - the American Travelling Tent Theatre utilized from the late nineteenth century to the early twentieth century. These traveling shows, be they repertory shows, circus, or vaudeville offerings, relied on a barebones approach and very little in the way of costuming, props, and set. We will focus on the lyrical writing, poetic storytelling, humor, heart break, redemption, and amazing performances."

Rhoze's cast will be led by Lewon Johnson as Cephus Miles. Johnson has been seen on Chicago stages in HOODOO LOVE (Raven Theatre) and MLIMA'S TALE (Griffin Theatre); and regionally in LES MISERABLES (Theatre Memphis) and A RAISIN IN THE SUN (The Renaissance Project Atlanta). Rachel Blakes and Tuesdai B. Perry will play multiple roles as the various women in his life. Blakes has a BFA in Acting from The Theatre School at DePaul University and has most recently been seen in productions of MUD, FRINDLE, A LAYING ON OF HANDSï»¿, and COMB YOUR HAIR (OR YOU'LL LOOK LIKE A SLAVE). Perry, a native of Gary, Indiana who holds a BA in Directing and Writing from Western Illinois University, has performed in Fleetwood-Jourdain's productions of CROWNS and THE NUTCRACKER(ISH) and recently played as Snoopy in Citadel Theatre's YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN.

The production team for HOME, in addition to Rhoze, who is co-set designer and co-sound designer as well as stage director; includes Evan Sposato (Technical Director, Co-Set Designer), David Goodman-Edburg (Lighting Designer), Rebecca J. Lister (Production Stage Manager, Co-Sound Designer), Kara Roseborough (Choreographer), Olive Ferguson (Costume Designer, Assistant Stage Manager), and Bria Walker (Dramaturg, Dialect Coach).

Performances will be Saturdays at 7:00 pm and Sundays at 3:00 pm, at the Noyes Cultural Arts Center, 927 Noyes St., Evanston. Tickets for HOME are $30.00 and will be on sale soon at www.fjtheatre.com.