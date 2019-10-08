Five Warm And Wonderful Stories Announced At Short Story Theatre

Short Story Theatre presents an evening of five warm, wise and wonderful true stories on Thursday, November 7, at 7:30 p.m. at Miramar Bistro, 301 Waukegan Ave. in Highwood. Tickets are $10 at the door. For pre-show dinner reservations (mention Short Story Theatre): 847-433-1078. For all other information, contact Donna@shortstorytheatre.com

New to storytelling, Arthur Feldman, an antiques dealer in Highland Park, reminisces about leaving the comforts of home and heading to Tulsa for a job in his story "Go West, Young Man - My Oklahoma Adventure."

Lou Greenwald, also of Highland Park, hears a pop-pop sound while out at a local eatery. He wonders, "What was that? Could it be? What do I do?" His story: "Coffee at Denny's."

In " Jerry Springer " Larry Glazer of Glenview finds that the show host upsets his best-laid plans with his son.

Northbrook resident Mary Lou Gilliam shares her story - "On the Kindness of Strangers" - and discovers that sometimes it takes a series of life and death debacles to drive home the most basic of truths: there's no place like home.

Peggy Lewis of Lincolnshire gave a scholarship to a special kid and got so much more in return in her story "To Be Continued: The Best Stories Never End."

Short Story Theatre was founded in 2012 and is dedicated to promoting storytelling as a vibrant, contemporary art form. Co-founder and Producer Donna Lubow says, "Stories are creative non-fiction, based on personal experiences. Our troupe of more than sixty members from Chicago and the northern suburbs melds writing skills and performance skills to entertain and inspire audiences."

For more information and for guidelines for submission: www.shortstorytheatre.com





