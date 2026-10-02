Five Pulitzer Prize-Winning Journalists Will Be Featured In Live Storytelling Event in Chicago

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In conjunction with the Pulitzer on the Road: Prize-Winning Works That Inform, Empower & Inspire exhibition, Harold Washington Library Center will host a special live storytelling event featuring Pulitzer-winning journalists on December 1 at 6 p.m.

Confirmed participants include Chicago-based Pulitzer winners Yohance Lacour of The Invisible Institute; Mary Schmich, formerly of the Chicago Tribune; and Laura Rodriguez Presa, currently at the Chicago Tribune; Liz Sawyer of the Minnesota Star Tribune; as well as two-time Pulitzer winner and Pulitzer Board member John Archibald of AL.com in Alabama. Nicole Carroll, Pulitzer Board chair and leader of local news nonprofit Newswell, will moderate the evening. Each journalist will share a true, personal story about the impact of their reporting on their communities and themselves.

Attendees can also explore the Pulitzer on the Road exhibition before and after the special event, which celebrates prize-winning works across journalism, books, drama and music. This event, along with the exhibition and all associated events at Harold Washington Library Center, are free and open to the public; no tickets are required.

Chicago Public Library will also present a series of other free programs exploring the people, stories and ideas behind Pulitzer Prize-winning journalism, books, drama and music. The programming will extend the exhibition beyond its galleries (and Harold Washington Library Center), offering opportunities to hear from Pulitzer Prize-winners and other distinguished authors, journalists and artists, develop their own storytelling skills, explore Chicago's rich tradition of oral history and journalism, and engage with the themes represented in the exhibition.

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