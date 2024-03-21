Five Plays by Spanish Speaking Female Playwrights Selected for Series at Instituto Cervantes

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Instituto Cervantes of Chicago will present, in collaboration with Water People Theater, the theatrical concert series "Creating Women" | “Mujeres Creando.” This series features six new works written by playwrights from Latin America and Spain exploring the theme of human rights. Each play will have a single presentation at Instituto Cervantes of Chicago. All presentations will be in Spanish with English subtitles. Admission is free but an RSVP is required. Patrons can reserve their ticket at waterpeople.org/mujeres-creando.

Water People Theater put out a call for original scripts written by female playwrights from Latin America and Spain last year and received 47 submissions that were read and judged by a jury comprised of five renowned female professionals in Hispanic theater with Venezuela, Mexico, Chicago, Spain and Argentina represented. Five participants were ultimately selected to have their plays staged at Instituto Cervantes for the “Mujeres Creando” series and each received a prize of $300.

The series will commence on Wednesday, March 27 to celebrate "World Theatre Day" with the premiere of the play “On Your Wings” | “Sobre Tus Alas” by Spanish-Mexican writer Amaranta Osorio and featuring Rebeca Alemán. “Sobre Tus Alas” is directed by Water People Theater’s Iraida Tapias, who was recently nominated for a Jeff Award for best director, and is not one of the works selected in the contest.

Complete programming and show descriptions below: Please note: these works contain adult themes and language.

Wednesday, March 27 (7 p.m.)

“ON YOUR WINGS” (Autofiction) | “SOBRE TUS ALAS”

By Amaranta Osorio

Directed by Iraida Tapias

After the sudden death of her mother and while emptying her house, the young woman discovers secrets, stories, and a life she didn't know about her mother. Sometimes forgiveness isn't easy. Featuring Rebeca Alemán

Monday, April 1 (7 p.m.)

“CHRYSALIS” | “CRISÁLIDAS”

By Women in Construction

Directed by Rinska Carrasco

"CHRYSALIS" delves into the essence of real women. Each of them embodies various female stances towards abuse, rape, violence, abortion, and social inequality. Featuring Ana María Álvarez, Valeria Rosero, Sofía Tew.

Monday, April 8 (7 p.m.)

“THE ANEMONE AND THE BOAR” | “LA ANÉMONA Y EL JABALÍ”

By Mónica Maffía

Directed by Melissa Lorraine

Madrid, 1936. Two actresses and broadcasters with opposing ideologies clash while competing on a radio program in times of censorship. The inclusion of a Latin American sound technician intensifies the situation, but music, poetry, and radio theater pave the way for sisterhood alliances that will weave together in moments of danger for the Spanish Republic.

Monday, April 15 (7 p.m.)

“SORORAL ECHOES” | “ECOS SOROROS”

By Estefanía Mena

Directed by Sonya Madrigal

Three women from different parts of the world - Paulina (Mexican), Marwa (Palestinian), and Sofia (Guatemalan) - emerge as powerful testimonies of resistance and redemption against gender-based violence. Featuring Estefanía Mena, Allix Rhode, Yourtana Sulaiman.

Monday, April 22 (7 p.m.)

“DE(PARTED)” | “PAR(TIDO)”

By Belén Galaín

"I am the age you are now. I have two children, a car, a partner in life. I have to change this piece of paper. I have to put something else, another name, another jurisdiction. I have to go." Elena leaves again and again. The political party and having been part of the struggle broke her forever.

Thursday, April 25 (7 p.m.)

“THERE IS NO TOMORROW” | “NO HAY MAÑANA”

By Gladys Silione

Directed by Iraida Tapias

Virginia, a successful lawyer, and Fabián, a law student, are a fairly normal couple. One day Fabian starts competing with his girlfriend, disguising his resentment with "love." In the end, we are all guilty of femicide.