First Folio Theater Suspends Upcoming Performances of LITTLE WOMEN

First Folio Theater is announcing that our production of Louisa May Alcott's Little Women, by Heather Chrisler, has been suspended for the time being, due to concerns about the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus. Everyone is at some degree of risk during this outbreak, but many of our patrons and audience members are in the highest risk groups. We believe it is only prudent for us to postpone our production for the near term to safeguard all members of the First Folio Family, including our audience members.

First Folio is exploring a number of options for bringing this world premiere production to the stage on a delayed schedule, and we will be issuing more information about that in the future. Much will, of course, depend on how this health crisis develops. We understand that not everyone will be able to attend, even if the production is shifted to another time. Once we know what is possible regarding the continuation of this production, we will be in further touch with our customers via e-mail and telephone to discuss their options.

In the meantime, we urge everyone to follow the guidelines issued by the CDC, Illinois Department of Public Health, and the DuPage County Health Department (links are available HERE on the First Folio website).

As a non-profit arts institution, the impact of lost or even delayed performances is large, but the understanding and support of our patrons can go a long way to helping us weather these artistic and fiscal storms. This is why we are asking audience members and subscribers with tickets to our current production to consider converting their purchase to a donation or crediting the value of their tickets towards future productions if they cannot attend any revised performance schedule. Another way to help support us during this time would be to purchase your subscriptions to our 2020-2021 season right away. And, of course, making donations to First Folio to help us through these difficult times would always be appreciated. More information on subscribing and donating will always be available at FirstFolio.org.

Anyone who has questions should contact us at firstfolio@firstfolio.org and we will get back to you as quickly as we can.

These are unprecedented times, but together we will get through them. And we look forward to sharing many more Wonderful Productions in the future.

Be well. Stay safe.

David Rice, Kate Danziger, and Melanie Keller

