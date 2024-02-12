Filipino-American Chicago Theatre CIRCA Pintig Announces Its 33rd Season: KAPWA, Next Generation

CIRCA Pintig has announced its 33rd Season: KAPWA, Next Generation with a mixture of original works, community collaborations, monthly gatherings, and staged readings as part of the KAPWA Theatre Project grant funded by the Neighborhood Access Program from the Chicago Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events (DCASE).

The world premiere of Panther in the Sky by Lani T. Montreal, a co-production with Chicago Danztheatre Ensemble opens this Spring. This poignant and powerful piece delves into the narratives of four mothers and their sons who deal with poverty, violence, and racism in the city of Chicago.

Followed by the Midwest premiere of Sama Sama: Solidarity in the Fields by Giovanni Ortega. The play centers around students who want to learn more about the shared experiences and plight of Mexican and Filipino farmworkers, specifically during the Delano grape strike of 1965. This touring show originally commissioned by East West Players Theatre will be presented in libraries, schools, and community organizations.

Daryo's All American Diner is back by popular demand after its BroadwayWorld Best Play win in Chicago, including 8 nominations as well as Chicago Reader's Best of Chicago 2023 including Best Established Theater Company. Written by Conrad A. Panganiban, Daryo's All-American Diner is about the resilience seen through the lens of a Filipino family who struggles to keep a business open at the height of the pandemic.

Furthermore, a Fil-Am Theatre Festival in the Fall which will include The Butterfly of Chula Vista, in collaboration with Pride Arts Chicago for Coming Out Day on October 11 in conjunction with Filipino American History Month and National Hispanic Heritage Month. The story follows Libertad Batungbakal Espinosa, a Mexi-Pino (Mexican-Filipino) who studies to become a nurse per his mother Luningning's suggestion when becoming a Drag Queen is what he truly yearns to be. This karaoke musical was part of the "Here U.S. Now" New Play Commission Program by San Diego Repertory Theatre. Lastly, the 33rd Anniversary Gala in March will showcase excerpts from the KAPWA Season as well as continuous programming of Monthly Beat & Film Screenings.

The Center for Immigrant Resources and Community Arts

The Center for Immigrant Resources and Community Arts, also known as CIRCA Pintig is a Chicago-based organization whose mission is to engage community members in addressing critical needs of immigrant and marginalized communities in theatrical, creative, and empowering ways. A new member of the League of Chicago Theatres.