Factory Theaater to Remount LAST NIGHT IN KARAOKE TOWN

The Factory Theater,1623 W. Howard St., has announced the LIVE return of its hit production, Last Night in Karaoke Town, March 25-April 30. Written by Mike Beyer and Kirk Pynchon and directed by Kim Boler, the original run was ended during its run in spring 2020 due to COVID and the Factory is thrilled to remount the only known tribute to Cleveland in the history of American theater this fall to relaunch its space and to welcome its audiences back to Howard Street. Previews are Friday, March 18 and Saturday, March 19 at 8 p.m. and Sunday, March 20 at 3 p.m. The Press Opening is Friday, March 25 at 8 p.m. and the regular performance schedule is Fridays and Saturdays at 8 p.m. and Sundays at 3 p.m. Tickets for Last Night in Karaoke Town are $10 - $25 and may be purchased through the Box Office by calling 866-811-4111 or by visiting TheFactoryTheater.com.

One of Cleveland's oldest karaoke bars may have to close its doors forever, unless its long-time proprietor can convince the new building owner not to change it into a cider bar. With a neighborhood slowly gentrifying around them, the longtime patrons embark on a plan to keep their beloved watering hole intact. It all comes down to one final night, where the beer flows freely and the karaoke soars higher than Steve Perry's vocals on "Don't Stop Believin'."

Last Night in Karaoke Town during its original run was Jeff nominated and garnered rave reviews, including Katy Walsh of TheFourthWalsh.com who said "It's a fun evening-Cleveland-style!" and Amy Munice of PictureThisPost.com who called it "A collection of diverse personalities that bond around music, shots and beer for whom you instantly feel affection." In addition to being Chicago Reader Recommended, Max Maller said Last Night in Karaoke Town is "A raucous showdown between the dual opposing forces of innovation and authenticity."

The Cast for the 2022 Production includes Wendy Hayne* (Diana), Ashley Yates* (Shannon), Genna Ellis* (Audrey), Gabriella Fernandez* (Lily), Abbie Warhus* (Fran), Jillian Leff* (Shawn), Brittney Brown* (Evelyn), Vic Kuligoski+ (Brad), Michael Jones+ (Ted), Bob Pantalone+ (Miles), Chase Wheaton-Werle+ (Kenny), Amber Washington* (Avery), Hilary Sanzel* (Diana U/S), Tuesdai B. Perry*^ (Avery U/S), Theresa Liebhart* (Lily/Audrey U/S), Lizzy Mosher* (Fran/Evelyn/Shawn U/S), Marshall Kious+ (Ted/Miles U/S), Marisa Lerman* (Shannon U/S).

Pronoun Key: + (he/him/his); * (she/her/hers); ^ (they, them, theirs). = (any with respect)