Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld Chicago Awards

Facets Announces 2023 Chicago International Children's Film Festival Award Winners 

The highly acclaimed film festival runs now through November 19.

By: Nov. 14, 2023

POPULAR

Video: First Look! Jerry Mitchell-Directed BOOP! THE MUSICAL Meets The Press! Photo 1 Video: First Look! Jerry Mitchell-Directed BOOP! THE MUSICAL Meets The Press!
Video: Jasmine Amy Rogers Performs 'Where I Wanna Be' From BOOP! THE BETTY BOOP MUSICAL Photo 2 Video: Jasmine Amy Rogers Performs 'Where I Wanna Be' From BOOP!
Voting Opens for 2023 BroadwayWorld Chicago Awards Photo 3 Voting Opens for 2023 BroadwayWorld Chicago Awards
Photos: Exclusive First Look at the 25th Anniversary Tour of MAMMA MIA! Photo 4 Photos: Exclusive First Look at the 25th Anniversary Tour of MAMMA MIA!

Facets Announces 2023 Chicago International Children's Film Festival Award Winners 

FACETS 40th Annual Chicago International Children's Film Festival (CICFF), as the first Academy-qualifying children's film festival in the world, today announced the recipients of its Special and Jury Prizes.

Throughout the 40-year history of CICFF, 47 films presented at the festival have been nominated for an Academy Award and nine films have brought home the Oscar, including Kristof Deak's “Sing,” William Joyce's “The Fantastic Flying Books of Mr. Morris Lessmore” and Jochen Alexander Freydank's “Toyland.” The two films that received top honors for the 40th Annual Chicago International Children and will move forward for Academy Award nomination consideration are Bartek Kik's “Lil'Ruby” (Animated Short Film ) and Tumelo Lekena's “Father's Day' (Live Action Short). The festival runs now through November 19 and ticket buyers should visit https://cicff40.eventive.org/ to purchase tickets and see the current schedule.

 

As part of the 40th anniversary celebration and the festival's commitment to honoring excellence in film, FACETS presented Academy Award filmmaker Matthew A. Cherry (“Hair Love”) with the festival's inaugural “Inspire Award” during its Opening Night Party. The award is given to a filmmaker who influences and inspires filmmakers to create empowering and positive messages for young audiences.

 

This year the festival, with selection by the Festival's jury members, in total awarded 51 prizes from a field of 266 films, representing 48 nations, in several categories including live-action, animation, documentary films and television productions. Prizes are given by the Children's, Youth, Professional and Special Juries and the Professional Jury Live-Action and Animated Shorts categories are Academy Award-qualifying. CICFF seeks films that not only entertain audiences, but also challenge perspectives, inspire and speak to the creative minds and hearts of young people.

 

Awards presented by the Festival maintain CICFF's longtime standing as one of the top children's film festivals in the world. CICFF juries are composed of independent filmmakers, film industry professionals, educators, parents and kids and teens who have graduated from FACETS Film 101 summer camp.

Also presented at CICFF was the "Milos Stehlik Global Impact Award, now in its fifth year, awarded to directors Thao Lam and Kjell Boersma for the animated short film “Boat People” (Canada). FACETS created this award in 2019 to celebrate the memory of Milos Stehlik, founder and executive director of FACETS, who passed away in 2019.

Upcoming CICFF40 screening programs with award winning films are below. For a full list of all award winners, please visit the link here.   

  • Cineastes: Teen Screen (Ages 14+): Friday, Nov. 17, 7:00 p.m. at FACETS (1517 W. Fullerton Ave.)
  • “Last Call,” Professional Jury – 2nd Prize, Live-Action Short Film (tie)
  • “I Am Not Your Token,” Special Prize, Promise Award
  • “Butterfly Tale” (Ages 6+): Saturday, Nov. 18, 1:00 p.m. at AMC Newcity 14 (1500 N. Clybourn Ave.)
  • “Butterfly Tale”, Children's Jury – 1st Prize, Animated Feature Film
  • “Kensuke's Kingdom” (Ages 8-10): Saturday, Nov. 18, 3:00 pm at FACETS (1517 W. Fullerton Ave.)
  • “Kensuke's Kingdom,” Professional Jury – 2nd Prize, Animated Feature Film  
  • “Coco Farm” (Ages 8 - 14): Sunday, Nov. 19, 3:00 p.m. at FACETS (1517 W. Fullerton Ave.)
  • “Coco Farm,” Children's Jury – 1st Prize, Live-Action Feature Film  

 

Established in 1975, FACETS expands perspectives and affirms a shared humanity through inclusive engagement with film. FACETS' mission is to create cinematic experiences for youth and adults that foster vital conversations and community action through film exhibitions, media education, and film resources. Learn more at FACETS.org.

BroadwayWorld Awards Voting

RELATED STORIES - Chicago

1
Chicago Magic Lounge Unveils Holiday Programming & First Artist-in-Residence For 2024 Photo
Chicago Magic Lounge Unveils Holiday Programming & First Artist-in-Residence For 2024

Chicago Magic Lounge presents Peter Samelson's Magic, Love, Mystery, a mesmerizing journey through the enigmatic world of love. Experience the mystery of love through the eyes of a magician as Peter explores its many forms and reveals its secrets. Tickets available at the box office or online.

2
Lyric Opera Of Chicago to Hold Child Actor Auditions For AIDA Photo
Lyric Opera Of Chicago to Hold Child Actor Auditions For AIDA

Lyric Opera of Chicago will hold child actor auditions for Aida. Auditions for child actors will be held for the upcoming production of Aida at Lyric Opera of Chicago.

3
Kokandy Productions AMERICAN PSYCHO: The Musical Extends At The Chopin Theatre Photo
Kokandy Productions' AMERICAN PSYCHO: The Musical Extends At The Chopin Theatre

Kokandy Productions' 'AMERICAN PSYCHO: The Musical' extends its run at The Chopin Theatre through December 10, 2023, with two additional weeks of performances.

4
Fortune Feimster to Bring LIVE LAUGH LOVE Tour to the Beacon Theatre in March Photo
Fortune Feimster to Bring LIVE LAUGH LOVE Tour to the Beacon Theatre in March

Don't miss Fortune Feimster's hilarious performance at Beacon Theatre this winter. Get your tickets now!

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Lawrence Brownlee Sings 'Ah! Mes Amis' from THE DAUGHTER OF THE REGIMENT at Lyric Opera of Chicago Video
Lawrence Brownlee Sings 'Ah! Mes Amis' from THE DAUGHTER OF THE REGIMENT at Lyric Opera of Chicago
Watch Footage from Lyric Opera of Chicago's Production of Janáček's JENŮFA Video
Watch Footage from Lyric Opera of Chicago's Production of Janáček's JENŮFA
Lawrence Brownlee Talks Tonio's Journey in THE DAUGHTER OF THE REGIMENT at Lyric Video
Lawrence Brownlee Talks Tonio's Journey in THE DAUGHTER OF THE REGIMENT at Lyric
View all Videos

Chicago SHOWS
Once on This Island in Chicago Once on This Island
Eta Creative Arts Foundation (11/03-11/19)Tracker PHOTOS VIDEOS
Dr. Seuss’ How The Grinch Stole Christmas! The Musical in Chicago Dr. Seuss’ How The Grinch Stole Christmas! The Musical
Cadillac Palace Theatre (12/19-12/31)
A Johnny Mathis Christmas in Chicago A Johnny Mathis Christmas
Rosemont Theatre (12/11-12/09)
the smallprov show in Chicago the smallprov show
Logan Square Improv (5/10-12/20)
Teatro ZinZanni in Chicago Teatro ZinZanni
Teatro ZinZanni (10/05-2/29)
Sir Andrew Conducts Handel’s Messiah in Chicago Sir Andrew Conducts Handel’s Messiah
Chicago Symphony Center (12/21-12/03)
Mean Girls (Non-Equity) in Chicago Mean Girls (Non-Equity)
Sangamon Auditorium (11/16-11/16)
On Your Feet (Non-Equity) in Chicago On Your Feet (Non-Equity)
Sangamon Auditorium (3/05-3/05)
Downtown Chicago TV & Movie Sites Tour in Chicago Downtown Chicago TV & Movie Sites Tour
Roosevelt University Auditorium Building (11/19-1/10)
Young Frankenstein in Chicago Young Frankenstein
Mercury Theater Chicago (10/13-12/31)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You