FUTURE PERFECT Comes to the Kehrein Center for the Arts

In the World of Future Perfect, what is a Draglion? If you said a cross between a Dragon and a Lion, you're more than ready to meet one, along with flutterbys and other creatures in the musical and magical world of Future Perfect. The characters and lyrics of this modern tale of curiosity by librettist Christine Steyer are based on writings and drawings from 1,300 Chicago area school children.

Come to the beautiful Kehrein Center for the Arts in Chicago, June 23-26 for the world premiere. Bring the whole family, a group from your church or civic organization, or make it a special field trip for the summer youth program you are leading.

Award-winning actor and director Nick Sandys describes Future Perfect's four Ls as Listening, Laughing, Learning and Love. He adds, "Future Perfect draws on science, musical theory, sociology and psychology. The libretto by Christine Steyer is incredible, the music by Composer David Shenton is brilliant. The music is adult, varied and sophisticated." As he says, "This work deserves to be done again and again and to be done by other groups as well".

To reserve your tickets, visit workinginconcert.org/futureperfect.