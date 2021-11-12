FROZEN National Tour is Coming to the Cadillac Palace Theatre

From the producer of The Lion King and Aladdin, Frozen, the Tony-nominated Best Musical, will play an exclusive 10-week premiere engagement at the Cadillac Palace Theatre beginning November 19, 2021, with performances playing through January 22, 2022. Opening night is set for Friday, November 19, 2021 at 7:30 pm.



About Frozen

By the end of 2021 there will be five productions of Frozen around the world, including Australia, Japan, London and Hamburg. The Tony®-nominated Best Musical completed its Broadway run in March 2020 after breaking four house records at The St. James Theatre.

Frozen has been created for the stage by an award-winning team and features the songs you know and love from the original Oscar®-winning film, plus an expanded score with a dozen new numbers by the film's songwriters, Oscar winner Kristen Anderson-Lopez and EGOT winner Robert Lopez . Joining them on a creative team that has won a cumulative 16 Tony Awards are Oscar winner Jennifer Lee (book), Tony and Olivier Award winner Michael Grandage (director), and Tony winner Rob Ashford (choreographer).

Two-time Tony Award winner Stephen Oremus is music supervisor and creates vocal, incidental and dance arrangements. He is joined on the music team by Tony nominee Dave Metzger (orchestrations), Chris Montan (executive music producer), David Chase (additional dance arrangements), and Faith Seetoo (music director).



TICKET INFORMATION:



Individual tickets for Disney's Frozen are on sale now. Tickets are available for groups of 10 or more by calling Broadway In Chicago Group Sales at (312) 977-1710 or emailing GroupSales@BroadwayInChicago.com. For more information or tickets, visit www.BroadwayInChicago.com