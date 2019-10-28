FROZEN JR. Brings Disney Magic To The Stage In Chicago

Since bursting onto the big screen in 2013, Disney's Frozen has quickly become a family favorite. It won two Academy Awards for Best Animated Feature and Best Original Song ("Let it Go"), inspired a Tony-nominated 2018 Broadway stage adaptation, and a movie sequel, Frozen 2, will be released in theaters in late November.

Now acclaimed children's theater North Shore Dance and Theater brings the magic to the local stage in a production specifically geared towards children and their parents. Playing November 22-24 in the near north Chicago suburb of Glenview, Frozen Jr. tells the story of sisters Anna and Elsa - two Disney princesses who must learn to accept themselves and each other.

When their kingdom becomes trapped in perpetual winter, Princess Anna must find her sister Snow Queen Elsa and break her icy spell. Anna is joined in her quest by a handsome mountaineer named Kristoff, a faithful reindeer named Sven, and a lovable comedic snowman named Olaf.

"Frozen is a magical fairytale that children of all ages and their families can enjoy, complete with a riveting storyline, captivating characters, and truly memorable songs," explains North Shore Dance & Theater's Managing Partner and Producer Alisha Fran Potter.

Playing Friday November 22 at 7 PM, Saturday November 23 at 7 PM, and Sunday November 24 at 2 PM on the NSDT stage in Glenview, Frozen Jr. features such stellar songs as 'Let it Go', 'For the First Time in Forever', and 'Do You Want to Build a Snowman?'

"We all love going to the movies to escape into a fantasy for a few hours but seeing a live musical on stage is another magic all unto its own. Having the characters come to life mere feet from the audience is something every Disney fan should experience," adds Potter.

For the production, NSDT has assembled three casts of talented young performers. The musical will be presented on the NSDT stage at Glenview United Methodist Church, conveniently located at 727 Harlem in Glenview. The theater offers ample free parking and is handicap friendly.

For tickets call (855) 222-2849 or visit www.tututix.com/northshoredanceandtheater. Tickets are affordably priced at $11 for adults and $9 for children 12 and under. Groups of 12 or more qualify for $8 tickets. For additional information contact NSDT at (847) 715-8690.

To get an advanced look at the magic of Frozen Jr., make plans to also attend NSDT's Frozen Fantasy Fest Fundraiser on Saturday, November 16 from 5-7 PM. The fundraiser will allow Disney fans to meet and take pictures with Frozen characters Elsa, Anna, and Olaf live in person. The event will also feature hands-on arts and crafts projects, games, raffles, and snacks and treats. All proceeds will go to funding NSDT's scholarship program to offer fine arts education to underprivileged youths, and the NSDT curtain replacement fund to ensure audiences get the best theatrical experience possible.

Individual passes for Frozen Fantasy Fest are only $10, while a Family Pass for up to 5 family members is only $30, and an Extended Family Pass gives entrance to up to 8 family members for only $50. For Frozen Fantasy Fest tickets call (855) 222-2849 or visit www.tututix.com/northshoredanceandtheater.





