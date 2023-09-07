FRIGHT: AN IMPROVISED HORROR MOVIE Is Coming To IO Theater

Fright: An Improvised Horror Movie kicks off spooky season with a 60-minute interactive show that immerses viewers in iconic horror movies and lets them decide the frightening (yet still comedic) fate of each character. The terror comes to life every Sunday at 7:00 PM from September 17 to November 5 at iO Theater (1501 N Kingsbury St).

High Stakes Productions uses its critically acclaimed improvised narrative theater to portray tales in the form of five horror genres: slasher, classic horror, creature feature, paranormal mystery, and ghost stories. During key moments in the show, Fright's host will ask the audience movie trivia questions that will decide if the characters live to see another scene or face a gruesome and hilarious death.

"At High Stakes Productions we captivate people's imagination through authentic stories rich in details found in the beloved genres we explore," said C.J. Tuor, Fright's fearsome host and co-founder of High Stakes Productions. "The game-of-chance aspect of the show will keep us on our toes and create a sense of danger that will intensify the comedic horrors we'll be creating on stage."

Audience members who want to brush up on their trivia skills can attend the pre-show to play Jackbox's Trivia Murder Party, the game where you have to answer questions correctly to survive. Tuor, who also writes for Jackbox Games, will ask questions in the same style as the game and will award a copy of it to the person with the best answers at the end of each show. Pre-show will begin at 6:40 PM inside the theater.

Each horror movie will be brought to life by renowned improvisers and actors who have performed on Second City's Main & E.t.c. stages, Broadway in Chicago, and more. The cast includes Cynthia Bangert, Bri Fitzpatrick, Grace Goze, Marybeth Kram, Heather Mari, Maddie Murphy, Edgar Nevarez, Bruce Phillips, Alonso Ramirez, Gretchen Shull, Alli Stark, Justin Swinson, Simon Tessmer, and C.J. Tuor.

High Stakes Productions has reinvigorated classic genre styles and created genuine and daring narrative theater that is uniquely Chicago for over 10 years. You can see more of their signature improv in Hitch*Cocktails (Fridays at 10:30 PM at The Annoyance Theater & Bar) and Clued In: The Improvised Murder Mystery (Saturdays at 7:30 PM at Second City). To learn more, follow them on Instagram @HitchCocktails and @CluedInImprov and visit HighStakesProductions.org.

