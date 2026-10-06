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FRANKENSTEIN to Add Performances at Studebaker Theater

The Emmy Award-winning collective combines shadow puppetry, cinematic techniques, and live music in the Gothic tale.

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FRANKENSTEIN to Add Performances at Studebaker Theater

Chicago's historic Fine Arts Building and Studebaker Theater have announced their Halloween co-production of Manual Cinema's acclaimed Frankenstein has added two additional performances due to popular demand on Wednesday Oct. 28 at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday, Oct. 31 at 2 p.m. The production runs for five performances only, October 28–November 1, 2026, at the Studebaker Theater (410 S. Michigan Avenue). 

In Manual Cinema's thrilling version of the classic Gothic tale Frankenstein, the Chicago-based Emmy Award-winning performance collective imaginatively combines shadow puppetry, cinematic techniques, and live sound effects and music in a haunting show unlike any other. The production stitches together the fictional story of Frankenstein with the biography of the original novel's author, Mary Shelley, to create an unexpected tale about the beauty and horror of creation.

Frankenstein is adapted from the novel by Mary Shelley, with a concept by Drew Dir. The production is devised by Drew Dir, Sarah Fornace and Julia Miller. Original music and sound design are by Ben Kauffman and Kyle Vegter.

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