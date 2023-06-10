FANCY MEETING ME HERE to Play Den Theatre This Month

LeeAnn Marie Webster is a gal who knows how to take on a challenge and reach new heights. She literally did so when she climbed Mt. Kilimanjaro and successfully reached the summit. She has since gone on to many notable accomplishments, the latest putting her center stage, as the writer, performer and producer of her first solo show Fancy Meeting Me Here.

While attending Ohio University, she was the only student to appear on MTV's Remote Control. She went on to become an Ironman Wisconsin finisher, the first person to host a speed dating event outside of the Jewish community (ultimately creating the largest speed dating company in South California), and has authored two books, Dating at the Speed of Life and eMail Marketing Mastery. A lawyer by trade, she currently works as a motivational speaker and transformational coach, both relating to her “No Regrets Formula” which is about how to live life with intention, not inertia.

Drawing on her varied life experiences, Webster yearned to create her show to both entertain and empower others. She firmly believes that every experience in life makes us unique and that the key is to seize the moment and not let your past equal your future.

In this autobiographical show, Webster shares how an early tragedy taught her to “MacGyver” her way through life and ultimately find peace by embracing ALL experiences (both “good” and “bad”). Through colorful, funny, and dramatic stories, you'll learn that when we deeply love and accept our true selves, anything is possible. You'll laugh, you'll cry, and you'll be inspired to embrace your own journey. Webster developed the show as part of a year-long theatrical incubator program entitled WOWSIE, the Worldwide One Woman Show Incubator Experience.

Fancy Meeting Me Here will be presented on June 22 – 24, 2023 at the Den Theatre in Chicago, IL. Visit Click Here.