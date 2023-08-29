Evanston 2nd Act Players Reveals Cast For Fall Show SO NOW, WHAT?

Witness the incredible performances at Northminster Presbyterian Church and be immersed in the compelling story of Frankie.

By: Aug. 29, 2023

Evanston 2nd Act Players Reveals Cast For Fall Show SO NOW, WHAT?

The Evanston 2nd Act Players will be returning to on-stage, in-person performances this fall with a world premiere of a new play, So Now, What?

Stage veteran Edward Voci, who has performed with the Lyric Opera and sits on the board of the Oak Park Festival Theatre, will star as Frankie.

2nd Act Players' veteran actor Phil Troyk, last seen on the 2nd Act Players' stage in 2018 as Sonny in New Year's Eve at Grandma's House, will play Frankie's Dad.

Jeanne Scurek, who has performed with such Chicago-area theaters as Red Twist, Citadel, Oil Lamp and the Windy City Playhouse, among many others, will play Frankie's wife Alice.

Sandra Samargis, who has performed with Second City and Flash in the Park Shakespeare, will play Nurse Evans.

Ann Stuart, last seen earlier this year in Let Me Down Easy at Oakton College, will play Nurse Strickland.

2nd Act Players Cofounder John N. Frank will direct while Angela Duggins will serve as assistant director and stage manager.

So Now, What? follows its main character, Frankie, as he tries to make peace with his past, present and an uncertain future, all while dealing with two heart attacks, Covid and the ghost of his father.

The show will be produced at Evanston's Northminster Presbyterian Church, where the 2nd Act Players have been in residence since 2017. Performance dates are Nov. 10, 11 at 7 p.m., Nov. 12 at 3 p.m., Nov. 17, 18 at 7 p.m. and Nov. 19 at 3 p.m..

For more information about the show and the Evanston 2nd Act Players, go to Http://evanston2ndactplayers.com

For tickets go to: Click Here




Recommended For You