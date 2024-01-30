Eclectic Full Contact Theatre's Patchwork Festival To Return with New Plays Celebrating Metamorphosis

The festival will run Feb 23-March 4.

By: Jan. 30, 2024

Eclectic Full Contact Theatre will present their third annual Patchwork New Play Festival Feb 23-March 4 at The Edge Theatre 5451 N Broadway.

The Patchwork New Play Festival is a celebration of new one-act plays, this year all based around the theme of Metamorphosis. Nine plays will be presented, six plays per night, in a round-robin format. The aim of the Patchwork Festival is to highlight the wide range of stories and voices in the theatrical community, allowing audiences to experience never-before-seen work in what will be a joyful return to live performance.

This year's plays include:

Like A Kite by Ron Fromstein, Directed by Laurel Hawthorne^

It's Okay by Enrique Carrasco Directed but Julian Serna*

Animals Switching Into Servants by Matt Hanf Directed by Andrew Pond*

Kat by Brian Rust Directed by Alexis Vaselopulos*

Paradise Found by Steven Walkiewicz Directed by Monica Villalba

Emissary by Laura Scruggs Directed by Rory Jobst

Customs by Deanna Strasse Directed by Natividad Salgado

From Train to Train by Steve Duprey Directed by Katie Svedman

The Princess and the Frog and the Other Frog by R. A. Pauli Directed by Amanda Grissom

The cast includes: Mara Hoyt, McKenna Prohov, Robby Justiss, Emily Fishman, Cameron Cai, Erica Romero, Jake Gartung, Meg Collins, Natalie Opoku, Chloe Adamo^, Hayley O'Toole, Levi Denton-Hughes, Timothy Merkle, Sean Hacklerode, Samantha Garcia, Lily Cox, Jessica Lauren Fisher*, Mia Katz, Rachel Herriges, Tara Bouldrey, Maggie Smith, Katherine Hemstreet, Layke Fowler, Liam Ryan, and Abby Gilster

The Production team includes:

Stage Manager: Zachary Osterman*

Production Manager Daniel Houle*

Lighting Design: Lena Aubrey^

Sound Design: Laurel Hawthorne^

Patchwork Runs Feb 23-March 3; Fri-Sat at 7:30, Sun at 3:00. There will be one 15 minute intermission

Tickets are $30, $20 for livestream For more information and tickets, go to

Click Here

^Denotes EFCT Artistic Associate

*Denotes EFCT Company Member




