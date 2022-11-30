Dusty Brown Named New Artistic Director of Redtwist Theatre

Redtwist Theatre has named Dusty Brown (they/them/theirs) as its new artistic director, Eileen Dixon (she/her/hers) as its community director and Michael Dias (he/him/his) as development director, effective immediately. Redtwist Theater, located at 1044 W. Bryn Mawr Ave and will be announcing its 2023 season soon. More information is available at RedtwistTheatre.org.

Three years ago, Michael Colucci (he/him/his) and Jan Ellen Graves (she/her/hers) handed over the leadership of Redtwist Theatre to Charlie Marie McGrath (she/her/hers). McGrath hit the ground running but, unfortunately, was met with the beginning of the spread of COVID-19 affecting the United States. As many Chicago institutions closed their doors, McGrath kept Redtwist moving forward, presenting top notch virtual productions for its dedicated patrons, as well as new audiences. In May of 2022, McGrath let the Board of Directors know that she would be stepping down.

Brian Parry (he/him/his) stepped in as interim artistic director, while the board of directors began the search for a successor. Redtwist's search brought many applications from highly qualified and passionate candidates and after conversations and interviews with many gifted artists, Redtwist selected Dusty Brown, a non-binary director and producer from Atlanta, as the new artistic director.

Brown previously had the role of production manager on one of Redtwist's first shows post-pandemic, and had seen much about how Redtwist works behind the scenes. They hope to continue the work of their predecessors. "I strive to ignite my collaborator's passions, engage the community around me and inspire the audience's imaginations," said Brown. "In every process I aim to create brave spaces where actors and designers can bring their authentic voices to the work."

As community director, Eileen Dixon will focus on building Redtwist's connections with the shops, restaurants and other businesses in the Bryn Mawr historic district. She will also be leading marketing and public facing relationship building at Redtwist.

As development director, Michael Dias will focus on growing Redtwist's foundational support through grant development and submission.. He is also skilled with internet technology and will be helping to improve Redtwist's website and web presence.

ABOUT DUSTY BROWN, ARTISTIC DIRECTOR

Dusty Brown is the artistic director of Redtwist Theatre, a director and theatrical administrator based out of Chicago. They have a broad ranging experience in leadership and administration, with a focus on equity, diversity and inclusion throughout their work. Brown believes theater's highest purpose is to build and shape community narratives and that this work is best done by sharing diverse stories in an earnest and engaging performance. They hold a Master of Fine Arts in Directing from Ohio University and a Bachelor of Arts in Theater from Oglethorpe University. Before moving to Illinois, Brown worked for a decade in the Atlanta market as a freelance director, production manager and designer and worked for seven seasons at Georgia Shakespeare. After Georgia Shakespeare, Brown served as production manager at Georgia Ensemble Theatre for three years and stepped into the position of associate artistic director after the sudden passing of Georgia Ensemble's founding artistic director, Robert Farley. Brown made their Chicago directing debut with Three Crows Theatre's production of Macbeth. Previous directing credits include: Macbeth, Pluto, and Bug (Ohio University); Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street (Dramatech Theatre); Evolution of Rattlesnakes (Seabury Quinn, Jr. Playwrights' Festival); Uffizi (Bottled Lightning); God Created the Earth and Evan Created Himself and Bat Boy: The Musical (Rehearsal Room C); Finding The Sun, The Choephori and The Chalky White Substance (Oglethorpe University); Cabaret (asst. director, Ohio University) and Mr. Burns: A Post-Electric Play (asst. director, Oglethorpe University).

ABOUT EILEEN DIXON, COMMUNITY DIRECTOR

Eileen Dixon is an actor and director with an MFA from University of Missouri-Kansas City, and a BS in Communication and Public Relations from Appalachian State University. Dixon has public relations and arts admin experience with In/Visible Theatre and she also interned at Ojai Playwright's Conference in California. She is passionate about new play development and thrilled to join the gritty Chicago storefront community.

ABOUT MICHAEL DIAS, DEVELOPMENT DIRECTOR

Michael Dias is an actor and mime with an MFA from Ohio University and a BFA from UC Santa Barbara, both in Theater Performance. Dias has had the opportunity to work behind the scenes at granting foundations and brings a deep knowledge of the grant development and review process to Redtwist. He has a history of independent producing and has successfully funded a number of mime and clown shows throughout his career.

ABOUT REDTWIST THEATRE

Redtwist is an award-winning theatre company that stages five, up close and personal contemporary dramas annually in its intimate black box theatre housed proudly within the heart of Edgewater's Bryn Mawr Historic District.

Intimate performances at Redtwist are designed to place the theatre patron in the midst of the stories being told, making them accessible and riveting. Redtwist strives for excellence with every production and proactively endeavors to take risks while offering opportunities for up-and-coming actors, designers and directors to work with established talent. Redtwist provides the very best Chicago storefront theatre experience from excellence on stage, to warm hospitality in a welcoming environment.