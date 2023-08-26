Drury Lane Theatre's to Produce Rodgers + Hammerstein's CINDERELLA

Tickets are now on sale for Drury Lane Theatre's enchanting production of Rodgers + Hammerstein's Cinderella this holiday season. This timeless fairytale features music by Richard Rodgers and original book and lyrics by Oscar Hammerstein II, with new book by Douglass Carter Beane, orchestrations by Danny Troob, and music adaptations and arrangements by David Chase. Cinderella runs November 8, 2023 - January 7, 2024, at Drury Lane Theatre, 100 Drury Lane in Oakbrook Terrace. The press opening is scheduled for Thursday, November 16 at 7:00pm. Tickets are available by phone at (630) 530-0111 or online at www.drurylanetheatre.com.

Once upon a time in a faraway land, a young woman wished for a life as beautiful as a fairytale. Experience the classic Rodgers + Hammerstein adaptation of Cinderella this holiday season. Featuring the beloved songs "In My Own Little Corner," "Impossible/It's Possible," and "Ten Minutes Ago," this magical musical is sure to entrance families of all ages.

Helmed by director and choreographer Amber Mak (Choreographer for Drury Lane's Jeff-nominated Singin' in the Rain), the creative team includes Riw Rakkulchon (scenic design), Theresa Ham (costume design), José Santiago (lighting design), Ray Nardelli (sound design), and Cassy Schillo (properties design). Larry Baker is the production stage manager.

Rodgers and Hammerstein's Cinderella is rated G.

2023/2024 Season and Subscription Information

Following Rodgers + Hammerstein's Cinderella, Drury Lane concludes its season with the celebrated classic Fiddler on the Roof, January 24 - March 17, 2024.

Drury Lane Theatre's performance schedule for the 2023/2024 season is as follows: Wednesdays at 1:30pm, Thursdays at 1:30pm and 7pm, Fridays at 7 pm, Saturdays at 3 pm and 8 pm, and Sundays at 2pm and 6 pm.

Three-show subscription plans start as low as $131.25. This includes priority seating and great dining discounts at Lucille Restaurant and The Lounge, dedicated theatre entrances, exclusive presale opportunities and much more. For more information, visit DruryLaneTheatre.com/Subscribe. On-site dining is available at Lucille Restaurant with convenient pre-show or post-show prix fixe menus. To book a group of 15 people or more, call Group Services at 630-570-7272 or email Groups@DruryLane.com. For individual ticket on-sale dates and ticket reservations, call the Drury Lane Theatre Box Office at (630) 530-0111 or visit Click Here.

About Drury Lane Theatre

Built from scratch. Built in Oakbrook. Built for you.

Founded by Anthony DeSantis over 60 years ago, Drury Lane remains a family-run organization under the leadership of President Kyle DeSantis. Drury Lane Theatre continues as a major force in the Chicagoland theatre scene, producing world-class theatre in collaboration with some of the nation's leading actors, directors, and creative minds. Drury Lane Theatre produces the highest quality theatrical experience that immerses and supports our artists and audiences in the exploration of what it means to be human and to experience the transcending power of the performing and visual arts. Drury Lane strives to create an environment in which every individual or group is welcomed, respected, supported, valued and able to fully experience and participate in this transformative art form.

The theatre has staged more than 2,000 productions and has been nominated for over 360 Joseph Jefferson Awards. Drury Lane proudly employs thousands of professional actors, musicians, designers, and crew members to entertain upwards of nine million audience members and counting.