Drury Lane Theatre Announces Contest For High School and College Students: Student Spotlight

Attention high school or college students! Enter to win an audition workshop with Drury Lane Theatre's Associate Artistic Director and Casting Director Matthew Carney, a walk-on role in a Drury Lane production, or tickets to a future Drury Lane production!

To enter, visit bit.ly/DLStudentSpotlight and complete your video submission. Videos should include a brief introduction of the participant(s) and the performance piece (song or monologue). To stay up to date with contest submissions and winners, connect with Drury Lane on Facebook and Instagram.

Videos should be a maximum of five minutes long and should not be previously recorded clips. Group submissions are permitted so long as all participants are at least 18 years old and social distancing guidelines are followed in the video. All submissions may be shared via social media and e-blast along with the participants' first names, hometowns, and schools.

High school and college winners will be chosen separately and at least one entry from each category will be awarded a prize. Winners will be contacted via email with instructions on how to redeem their prize.





