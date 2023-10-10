Drury Lane Theatre Announces Casting For CINDERELLA

Experience the classic Rodgers + Hammerstein adaptation of Cinderella this holiday season.

By: Oct. 10, 2023

Drury Lane Theatre Announces Casting For CINDERELLA

Drury Lane Theatre continues its 2023-2024 season with the Broadway musical Rodgers + Hammerstein’s Cinderella for the holiday season. This timeless fairytale features music by Richard Rodgers and original book and lyrics by Oscar Hammerstein II, with new book by Douglas Carter Beane, orchestrations by Danny Troob, and music adaptations and arrangements by David Chase

Rodgers + Hammerstein’s Cinderella runs November 8, 2023 – January 7, 2024, at Drury Lane Theatre, 100 Drury Lane in Oakbrook Terrace. The press opening is scheduled for Thursday, November 16 at 7:00pm. Tickets are available by phone at (630) 530-0111 or online at www.drurylanetheatre.com

Once upon a time in a faraway land, a young woman wished for a life as beautiful as a fairytale. Experience the classic Rodgers + Hammerstein adaptation of Cinderella this holiday season. Featuring the beloved songs “In My Own Little Corner,” “Impossible/It’s Possible,” and “Ten Minutes Ago,” this magical musical is sure to entrance families of all ages.

Rodgers and Hammerstein’s Cinderella features Lissa deGuzman (Ella), Jeffrey Kringer (Topher), Gisela Adisa (Madame), McKinley Carter (Marie), Ryan Michael Hamman (Lord Pinkleton), Alanna Lovely (Charlotte), Christine Mayland Perkins (Gabrielle), Jeff Parker (Sebastian), and Christopher Llewyn Ramirez (Jean-Michel). The cast also includes Emily Ann Brooks, Leah Casey, Sophie Liu David, Margot Frank, Dani Johns, Kevin Kuska, Austin Nelson Jr., Justin Payton Nelson, Nolan Robinson, Elizabeth RomeroDavid Sajewich, Maxel McCloud Schingen, Brian Selcik, Andrew Tufano, Shelbi Voss, Amanda Walker, and Travis Austin Wright.

Helmed by director and choreographer Amber Mak (Choreographer for Drury Lane’s Jeff-nominated Singin’ in the Rain), the creative team includes Riw Rakkulchon (scenic design), Theresa Ham (costume design), José Santiago (lighting design), Ray Nardelli (sound design), Anthony Churchill (projection design), Jesse Mooney-Bullock (puppet design) and Cassy Schillo (properties design). Larry Baker is the production stage manager and Casie Morell is the assistant stage manager.

Rodgers and Hammerstein’s Cinderella is rated G.




