Director Chosen for Beverly Theatre Guild's Production of GODSPELL; Plus Open Auditions Will Be Held

The Beverly Theatre Guild has announced the selection of director to close its 61st season. Tor Campbell will bring to life a musically updated version of the 1970’s Broadway hit Godspell. In Godspell 2012, a group of Jesus Christ’s followers help to relay the message of different parables by using a variety of games, storytelling techniques and hefty doses of comedic timing. An eclectic blend of songs, ranging from pop to vaudeville, are used across the stage to tell the story of Jesus' life. The musical revival is scheduled to be performed on May 3-5, 2024, at the Baer Theater at Morgan Park Academy, home of BTG.

Campbell, an accomplished figure in the theater industry and the current Artistic Fellow at Northlight Theatre, will be both directing and choreographing this reworked musical. He holds an MFA in Directing from Northwestern University, and recently returned from directing and choreographing Disaster in New York.

With a strong commitment to education, the multi-skilled Campbell has taught at institutions such as the University of California Irvine, Northwestern University, and Juilliard, imparting knowledge in movement, acting, and directing. Locally, Campbell directed and choreographed last summer’s production of The Hero Within for Chicago Shakespeare Theater’s annual program of Chicago Shakespeare in the Parks. He is an inspiring force in the arts community, contributing both locally and globally.

BTG has sent out an open call for auditions, including descriptions of the main characters in the play. Auditionees with unique or special skills (such as those who play a musical instrument, juggle, acrobatics, etc.) are encouraged to apply.

Auditions are scheduled for February 26th and 27th at the Baer Theater at 2153 West 111th Street in Chicago. Information and sign-up can be found at https://www.wejoinin.com/sheets/ubxxc.

The Beverly Theatre Guild is Chicago’s longest running community theatre company, dating back to the 1920s. BTG plays are performed at the Baer Theater, a 425-seat venue with state-of-the-art sound and lighting, located at 2153 West 111th Street on the campus of the Morgan Park Academy. Information on BTG may be found at Click Here.

About GODSPELL

PERFORMANCE DATES

Friday, May 3, 2024 at 7:30 pm

Saturday, May 4, 2024 at 7:30 pm

Sunday, May 5, 2024 at 2:00 pm

TICKETS

On sale soon!

Adults: $25, Active U.S. Military/Seniors/BTG Members: $23

Ask about Student & Group Rates

773.BTG.TIXS (284.8497)

www.beverlytheatreguild.org

VENUE

The Baer Theater at Morgan Park Academy

2153 W. 111th Street, Chicago 60643