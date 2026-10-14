Denise Tomasello to Return to Concert Stage at Des Plaines Theatre

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Denise Tomasello will celebrate decades of music and memories in an electrifying Las Vegas-style concert experience in Denise Tomasello In Concert: Celebrating Decades of My Music Career and I'm Still Here, on Sunday, November 8th at 3pm at the Des Plaines Theatre.

After two and a half years away from the concert stage, Chicago's beloved Cabaret Queen Denise Tomasello makes her return with a one-of-a-kind performance. Experience the timeless music of the Great American Songbook, performed in the tradition of Sinatra, Bennett, Streisand, Minnelli, and Garland with her dynamic 17-piece orchestra. There will also be a never-before-seen video presentation featuring photographs from the early years of Denise's remarkable career. Denise will take the audience on a musical journey filled with humor, energy and emotion.

Denise's career has taken her to some of Chicago's most celebrated venues, including the Chicago Theatre, Auditorium Theatre, Park West, the historic Drake Hotel to sold out concerts, and record-breaking runs at Sages Supper Club and Fairmont Hotel, along with SRO performances at the nation's top venues from New York's Town Hall and The Cinegrill and The Gardenia in Los Angeles.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 17 Days 13 Hrs 10 Min 49 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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