Denise Tomasello to Return to Concert Stage at Des Plaines Theatre
The performance will take place on Sunday, November 8th at 3pm at the Des Plaines Theatre.
Denise Tomasello will celebrate decades of music and memories in an electrifying Las Vegas-style concert experience in Denise Tomasello In Concert: Celebrating Decades of My Music Career and I'm Still Here, on Sunday, November 8th at 3pm at the Des Plaines Theatre.
After two and a half years away from the concert stage, Chicago's beloved Cabaret Queen Denise Tomasello makes her return with a one-of-a-kind performance. Experience the timeless music of the Great American Songbook, performed in the tradition of Sinatra, Bennett, Streisand, Minnelli, and Garland with her dynamic 17-piece orchestra. There will also be a never-before-seen video presentation featuring photographs from the early years of Denise's remarkable career. Denise will take the audience on a musical journey filled with humor, energy and emotion.
Denise's career has taken her to some of Chicago's most celebrated venues, including the Chicago Theatre, Auditorium Theatre, Park West, the historic Drake Hotel to sold out concerts, and record-breaking runs at Sages Supper Club and Fairmont Hotel, along with SRO performances at the nation's top venues from New York's Town Hall and The Cinegrill and The Gardenia in Los Angeles.
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