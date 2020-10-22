Definition Theatre Announces Programming For Green Line Residency

Definition Theatre announces programming for its residency at Green Line Performing Arts Center.

Arts + Public Life, an initiative of UChicago Arts, and Definition Theatre Company announce Definition as the resident theatre company for Fall 2020/Winter 2021 at the Green Line Performing Arts Center, 329 E Garfield Blvd in Chicago.

The season will begin late Fall 2020 (date TBD) with Amplify, short works in development by South Side Chicagoans presented virtually. The Chicago premiere of America v. 2.1: The Sad Demise & Eventual Extinction of The American Negro by award-winning playwright Stacey Rose, directed by DTC Artistic Director Tyrone Phillips will be filmed on the pre-pandemic constructed set at the Green Line when it is safe for the creative team to collaborate in-person.

In addition to presenting Amplify and America v. 2.1 during its residency, Definition Theatre will continue to collaborate virtually with APL's Backstage Production youth education program on set design, lighting and sound, as well as host public workshops and classes online.

"Definition Theatre Company's eventual permanent home will be on the South Side and we are thrilled with this partnership with APL, giving us the opportunity to connect and further build community during our residency at the Green Line Performing Arts Center. In the midst of navigating a global pandemic and social uprising, we look forward to sharing our work and collaborating with APL on successful premieres that will transfer the energy of our traditional stage performances to a virtual platform in a dynamic and harmonious way," said DTC Executive Director Neel McNeill.

"APL is thrilled to be able to support Definition Theatre's ongoing development of 'bold new voices into the American Theater cannon' on the South Side of Chicago, in Washington Park, at the Green Line Performing Arts Center. Given the shift to more expanded and accessible platforms, we feel we have both an opportunity and responsibility to introduce our audiences to Definition's significant work and mission despite our theater doors being closed to the public," said APL Theater and Programs Manager Tony Santiago.

Tickets will be available for virtual performances at later date at definitiontheatre.org.

