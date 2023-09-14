David T. Little's SOLDIER SONGS Comes to Chicago Opera Theater

Chicago Opera Theater kicks off its 50th Anniversary season with David T. Little’s GRAMMY-nominated Soldier Songs, a haunting, heavy-metal infused theatrical cantata about the psychological impact of war. The one-man show will feature internationally acclaimed and Illinois based baritone Nathan Gunn as Nameless Soldier. Audience members can enhance the experience with a VIP ticket which includes access to premium reserved cabaret table seating during the performance, and an exclusive post-show reception with Nathan Gunn and David T. Little. Proceeds from the sale of VIP tickets directly support COT’s mission to develop and present new opera. Conducted by Chicago Opera Theater Elizabeth Morse and Genius Music Director Lidiya Yankovskaya, this one-night only event takes place Thursday, October 5 at 7:00 PM at Epiphany Center for the Arts 201 S Ashland Ave. Tickets are available at Click Here.

Despite being a prominent name in contemporary opera, David T. Little’s works have not often been seen on local stages. COT’s Chicago premiere of Soldier Songs marks the first time a professional company in Chicago will perform a David T. Little operatic work. Serving as both composer and librettist, Little drew on the experiences of veterans of five different wars from his family and circle of friends to craft Soldier Songs. Little’s recorded conversations with these veterans serve not only as a basis for the work’s libretto but are also featured in the electronic components of the score. Presented in three stages of a soldier’s life- Youth, Warrior, and Elder- and moved forward by driving heavy metal inspired music, the result is a bold examination of the trauma of war, the exploitation of innocence, and the difficulty many veterans experience in talking about their service. COT will offer discounted tickets to veterans and active military personnel in order to expand access for those in our community most impacted by war.

“I am thrilled to be starting my tenure with Chicago Opera Theater and COT’s celebratory 50th Anniversary season with Soldier Songs,” said Lawrence Edelson, Chicago Opera Theater Edlis Neeson General Director “I have had the pleasure of collaborating with David T. Little on two of his other operas - JFK and Vinkensport, or The Finch Opera - so I am truly excited to be able to share the opera that really launched him onto the opera stage with Chicago audiences. COT is known across the country for its commitment to new and eclectic repertoire, and for extraordinary musical and theatrical performances. I cannot think of a better way to begin our next 50 years than by having Nathan Gunn join our Music Director, Lidiya Yankovskaya, to bring Soldier Songs to life."

Star of operatic and musical theater stages alike, Illinois’ own GRAMMY-award winning baritone Nathan Gunn will take on the monumental task of performing the only role in Soldier Songs. Known for his stunning voice and dramatic commitment to roles that range from comedic to deeply tragic, all of Gunn’s talents will be on display in this vocally and emotionally demanding character. In the orchestra, Lidiya Yankovskaya will deftly preside over a unique ensemble; an amplified septet made up of cello, clarinet, flute, keyboard, piano, violin, and percussion.

“Soldier Songs is a revolutionary 21st-century work that has been presented by companies worldwide,” said Yankovskaya. “Since the pandemic forced the cancellation of our intended 2020 premiere, Nathan and I have been eager to bring this moving, imaginative, virtuosic score to Chicago audiences. This piece is exceptionally relatable, with the power to move us to tears as we grapple with the difficulty of expressing the truth of war.”