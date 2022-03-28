Davenport's Piano Bar & Cabaret Celebrates Jazz Appreciation Month In April With A Lineup Of New Music, Comedy And More

Davenport's Piano Bar & Cabaret, Chicago's premier location for enjoying music in an intimate setting, announces its roster of April performances in its Cabaret and Piano Bar. Davenport's, 1383 North Milwaukee Avenue, is open Fridays and Saturdays from 7 p.m. - 12 a.m. and Sundays from 6 - 11 p.m. Performers, tickets and more are available at DavenportsPianoBar.com.

Please note: All patrons must be 21 years old or older and vaccinated. For entry, patrons must provide proof of vaccination, such as a Vaccination Cardand a valid photo ID. Masks will be required upon entry and when not seated.

All performances In The Cabaret are ticketed events with a two-drink minimum on the night of the performance.

In The Cabaret this April are:

Cathleen Brumback and Christian Lutes

Two English Majors Walk into a Bar

Friday, April 1 at 8 p.m.

Tickets are $10 with a two-drink minimum

Former English majors Cathleen Brumback and Christian Lutes reintroduce their audience to all those "classics" you never actually read in your high school English class. Sparknotes and Wikipedia saved us all back in the day and it's time to party and relive the experience.

Jackie Smook

Under Your Skin

Saturday, April 2 at 8 p.m.

Tickets are $20 with a two-drink minimum

"Under Your Skin" is an original solo show written by Jackie Smook and Jackson Zinn-Rowthorn. It tells the story of the time Smook worked as a medical assistant during her summer vacation, a job she never expected. She had no prior training and this, of course, caused utter chaos to ensue. This is a comedic telling, in real time, of her experiences told through standup, multiple original characters and song.

Future performances from Jackie Smook at Davenport's:

Saturday, May 7 at 8 p.m. and

Saturday, June 25 at 8 p.m.

Jay Schleppenbach

A Life on Stage

Sunday, April 3 at 7 p.m.

Tickets are $15 with a two-drink minimum

Featuring Brad MacDonald, Melissa Redondo and Freddie Joseph III. Why should fawning career retrospectives be reserved solely for actual famous people? Jay may not have won a Latin Grammy, but he did star in an anti-drug PSA in sixth grade and played lead characters named Billy in not one but two high school musicals. This show explores Jay's classic roles, from first grader promoting the benefits of dental hygiene to 42-year-old attorney dressed as a Pokemon for some reason, in songs and mostly-true stories. Fans of classic Broadway, trenchant parody and occasional jazz hands should all enjoy this show.

Dawn Miller

Coalessence- a Queer/Trans Story Hour

Friday, April 8 at 8 p.m.

Tickets are $15 with a two-drink minimum

"Coalessence" is a Queer story telling hour! LGBTQ+ Artists come together to share stories surrounding their theme of Blossom- to burst forth. You may laugh, cry a bit, and learn something new about the trans community.

Megan Elk

Not A Pretty Girl

Sunday, April 10 at 7 p.m.

Tickets are $15 with a no-drink minimum

Davenport's staff favorite, Megan Elk, takes over the backroom for an evening of songs and stories about what happens when you stop trying to be pretty and start being real. Spurred on by a divorce, a global pandemic and the onset of middle age, Elk spins the hilarious tale of how little by little, they realized they could stop trying to be one of the girls from a 90s "Seventeen Magazine" cover and start being... themself.

Featuring the music of Ani DiFranco, Leonard Bernstein, Lizzo, Radiohead, Sara Bareilles, William Finn and much more. Musical direction by Micky York, with special guest Rachel Schuldt on cello.

Jackie Smook

The Jackie Smook Program of De-Dumbification

Saturday, April 16 at 8 p.m.

Tickets are $20 with a two-drink minimum

Join Jackie Smook and her brilliant pianist Joey Chimes, as the audience goes on a magical, puppet-filled, comedic (yet moving) ride into the return of the Jackie Smook self help cabaret. Newcity said "She delivers with all twelve tunes in her one-chanteuse, one-piano-man and several-puppet cabaret." It's a roller coaster through Jackie's journey from a dingy dongy dumb dumb to the hard working, go getting, ambitious woman she is today. Told through four stages and 12 musical acts, you will be moved by this true story of growth and self love.

Micky York

After Party #22 Easter Show

Sunday, April 17 at 7 p.m

Tickets are $15 with a two-drink minimum, includes all-you-can-eat peanut butter eggs

Davenport's most beloved Easter tradition is back with After Party #22! Join host Micky York with Ben F. Locke, David Gordon-Johnson, Jennifer Ledesma and Miriam Plotkin as they sing about that one time at that one bar when that one thing happened. (You've heard that story, but you've never heard it like THIS, with music from all over the pop/rock charts.) Plus, we'll have lots of candy and maybe you'll find a hidden Easter egg and win a prize? Honestly, what a time to be alive.

Stick around after the show for the After After Party at Sunday Night Social Lounge, with more Easter snacks plus bonus Celine Dion songs from the cast in the front room!

Sonia and Bob: Songs We Love

Thursday, April 21 at 8 p.m.

Tickets are $20 with a two-drink minimum

Sonia Oyola and Bob Solone together again with an all new show titled Songs We Love. They are often asked, "What's your favorite song?" and to this couple that question is unanswerable. However, they've selected a group of intimate and personal songs they both love, to share with Davenport's audiences.

Scott Gryder, Adam Hibma and Kimberly Lawson

Hello, Gorgeous! A Barbra Streisand Birthday Celebration

Friday, April 22 and Saturday, April 23 at 8 p.m.

Tickets are $20 with a two-drink minimum

First woman to win an Oscar for composition. Only artist to have a number one album in six consecutive decades. First woman to write, direct, produce and star in a movie since the silent era. EGOT. Activist. Icon. The greatest star is turning 81! Join Scott Gryder, Adam Hibma and Kimberly Lawson in a birthday cabaret celebration like no other with music direction by Jimmy Morehead and featuring arrangements by Nick Sula.

Alex and Amelia

Sunday, April 24 at 7 p.m.

Tickets are $20 with a two-drink minimum

Artist and head-in-the-clouds Amelia is suddenly convinced she's clairvoyant as she practices readings on her skeptical boyfriend, Alex, only to find out the cards might hold more power than she realizes. Unable to control their fate, they are grounded in reality by live music. Join Amelia Bryant and Alex Patterson on their tarot musical journey as they battle spirituality, truth, and the true meaning of their relationship with recognizable hits like "Dreams" by Fleetwood Mac, "Inside and Out" by The Beegees and original songs!

4 Chairs Theatre

Parenthood Unplugged

Thursday, April 28 at 8 p.m.

Tickets are $20 with a two-drink minimum

A musical theatre cabaret through the peaks and valleys of parenthood and what it means to be a parent, whether gifted, created or chosen, featuring Linda Andrews, Alexis Armstrong, Leah Davis, Dave Lemrise and JoJo Farrell.

Evan Silver

Tiresias Presents HYPERFANTASIA

Friday, April 29 at 8 p.m.

Tickets are $20 with a two-drink minimum

Featuring original music and madness, HYPERFANTASIA is a sci-fi fantasy drag cabaret about the proliferation of matter in the universe and life on planet Earth. Hosted by Tiresias, the blind prophet of the Underworld, this miniature epic draws on new evolutionary theories and ancient queer wisdom to dismantle the survival-of-the-fittest paradigm toward an ethic of abundance and extravagance.

Fia Torres and Bill Demis

Just Us

Saturday, April 30 at 8 p.m.

Tickets are $15 with a two-drink minimum

After their last sold-out show in September of last year, Fia Torres and guitarist Bill Demis are thrilled to bring back to Davenport's Fia and Demis. Just Us features all new songs. Guests are invited to sit back and enjoy an intimate evening of interpretation of popular, jazz, ballads and original tunes.

April performances in The Piano Bar include:

Sundays 8 - 10 p.m.

Every Sunday: Sunday Night Social Lounge, hosted by Micky York

No cover or drink minimum.

Fridays 8 - 11 p.m.

Every Friday: The Return of Open Mic with George Howe

George Howe hosts Open Mic in the Piano Bar, where performers may bring sheet music to perform.

No cover or drink minimum.

Saturdays 9 p.m. - 12 a.m.

Every Saturday: The Nitz & Howe Experience

Saturday appearances have a $5 cover, with no drink minimum and is limited to 50 guests.

Davenport's prioritizes the health and safety of its patrons, staff and performers. Following current local, state and government protocols, Davenport's asks that all patrons be vaccinated. For entry, patrons must provide proof of vaccination, such as a Vaccination Card and a valid photo ID. Masks will be required upon entry and when not seated.

Davenport's Piano Bar and Cabaret is Chicago's premier location for enjoying music in an intimate setting. With two performance spaces, visitors, 21 years old and older, may enjoy performances by national and local talent. The cabaret room has performances most nights showcasing a variety of types of music. The piano bar provides music from an accomplished roster of musicians and a talented serving staff that can both make a drink and sing you a Broadway-caliber song.