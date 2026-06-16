Dave Matthews Tribute Band to Perform at Raue Center For The Arts

🎭 NEW! Chicago Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Chicago & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Dave Matthews Tribute Band (DMTB) will take the stage at Raue Center For The Arts on Friday, September 25 at 8:00 PM. DMTB is a celebration of the music of the Dave Matthews Band, recreating the spirit of the band's live performances. Featuring guitar riffs, violin melodies, saxophone lines, and drumming, the group transports audiences back to an era of tape trading, sing-alongs, and musical exploration.

For more than 20 years, the Buffalo-based tribute band has dedicated itself to authentically capturing the sound, energy, and community that made DMB a cultural phenomenon. Since forming in 2004, DMTB has performed more than 2,000 shows across 46 states and 10 countries, earning a devoted following of fans who praise the band's attention to detail and heartfelt performances.

Drawing inspiration from the classic DMB lineup while incorporating selections from the band's later catalog, DMTB delivers a well-rounded concert experience filled with fan favorites, deep cuts, and the communal energy that made the original band legendary.

Don't Miss a Chicago News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...