Photos: Babes With Blades Opens World Premiere of YO HO. in Chicago

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Babes With Blades Theatre Company’s (BWBTC) 2026 season opens with a world premiere, yo ho., by playwright SMJ, directed by JD Caudill and fight choreography by Carly “CB” Cason, now playing through August 29 at The Edge Off-Broadway Theater, 1133 W. Catalpa Ave. The running time is approximately two hours (including intermission). Check out photos of the production.

yo ho. charts the journey of Anne Bonny and Mary Read, two pirates aboard a campy, sexually charged ship facing immediate threat from the crown. Equal parts historical fantasy and introspective sexual and gender exploration, this play is a deeply emotional reimaging and reminder of queer history.

“This hilarious and saucy comedy is perfect for the summer," states Artistic Director Hayley Rice. “In many ways yo ho. is exactly the kind of show you would expect from BWBTC: swashbuckling swordfights between moments of illuminating the lost stories of marginalized identities. This script is also fresh, exciting and perhaps a little steamier than Babes’ offerings of the past.”

The ensemble cast of ten, in alphabetical order, features Stef Brundage (they/them, Calico Jack); Sierra Bryn (they/them, Mary Read); William Delforge (he/him, Chad/James); Schnaude Dorizan (she/her, Vanessa U/S); Stephanie Fongheiser (she/her, Anne Bonny U/S); Cris King (she/her, Calico Jack U/S); Rachel Sleek-Bañuelos (she/her, Anne Bonny); Makenna Van Raalte (they/she, Mary Read U/S); Quintin Craig (he/they, Chad/James U/S) and Brittani Yawn (she/her, Vanessa).

The production team includes BWBTC ensemble members Line Bower (they/them, technical director); Jennifer Mohr (she/her, costume designer); Payton Shearn (she/they, production assistant) and Laura J. Wiley (she/her, lighting designer) as well as Maddie Abelson (she/they, props designer); Carly “CB” Cason (they/she/any, fight choreographer); JD Caudill (they/them, director); Kat Coyl (they/them, assistant director); Syd Genco (she/her, makeup/hair designer); Amy C. Gilman (she/her, scenic designer); Rose Hamill (she/her, production manager); Alex Kingsley (they/them, sound designer); Meme Matteson (she/they, assistant fight choreographer); Grace Elizabeth Mealey (she/her, stage manager); Talia Neidorf (they/them, assistant stage manager); Alyssa Vera Ramos (she/her/ella, intimacy designer) and SMJ (they/them, playwright).

The performance schedule is Thursdays – Saturdays at 8 p.m. and Sundays at 3 p.m. The open caption performances are Saturday, Aug. 15 at 8 p.m., Sunday, Aug. 16 at 3 p.m.,Thursday, Aug. 20 at 8 p.m. and Friday, Aug. 21 at 8 p.m.. The sensory friendly performances are Sunday, Aug. 2 and Sunday, Aug. 23 at 3 p.m. and the fully masked audience performances are Sunday, Aug. 2 and Aug. 16 at 3 p.m. Streaming dates for yo ho. are Thursday, Aug. 27 - Saturday Aug. 29 starting at 7 p.m. CST. Tickets are $28 for students and seniors, $35 for general admission and are on sale now at BabesWithBlades.org.

Photo Credit: Tom McGrath/TCMcG Photography

Sierra Bryn

Sierra Bryn, Brittani Yawn, Rachel Sleek Banuelos and William Delforge

Brittani Yawn and William Delforge

Rachel Sleek Bañuelos and Sierra Bryn

Rachel Sleek Bañuelos and Sierra Bryn

Rachel Sleek Bañuelos, Stef Brundage and Sierra Bryn

Brittani Yawn, Stef Brundage and William Delforge

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