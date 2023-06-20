DOUBT Charity Reading To Take Place At The Center for Visual and Performing Arts This Month

Suspenseful and riveting with moments of humor, the stage story was recipient of a Tony Award for Best Play and winner of the Pulitzer Prize for Drama in 2005.

By: Jun. 20, 2023

"Doubt - A Parable" by playwright John Patrick Shanley is being presented as a special one-performance event as "a staged play reading with scenes" at 3 p.m. June 25, 2023 in Munster, Ind.

Through the arrangement and permission of the author and Dramatists Play Service, Inc., the matinee theatrical event is being hosted as a charity performance on the Theatre at the Center Stage at The Center for Visual and Performing Arts, 1040 Ridge Road in Munster, Ind.

Tickets are $35 and available by calling the box office at 219-836-3255 or at Click Here with proceeds raised donated to benefit the Edith Root Scholarship of WANISS, Women's Association of the Northwest Indiana Symphony Society.

In this brilliant and powerful drama set in Fall 1964, Sister Aloysius, a Bronx school principal, takes matters into her own hands, despite the reservations of a novice nun classroom teacher, suspecting Father Flynn of improper relations with a student, while countering the indifference of the student's mother.

Actress Cherry Jones won the 2005 Tony for Outstanding Actress in a Play for her Broadway run as Sister Aloysius and a 2008 film adaptation of the play written and directed by playwright Shanley and produced by Scott Rudin starred Meryl Streep in the role as Sister Aloysius opposite Amy Adams as Sister James, Viola Davis as the mother of the student in question, and Philip Seymour Hoffman as Father Flynn.

The June 25th afternoon stage reading charity performance at The Center for Visual and Performing Arts in Munster features Jeannie Rapstad as Sister Aloysius Beauvier, Renee Giragos as Sister James, Lisa Tyree as Mrs. Muller, the student's mother, and Philip Potempa as Father Brendan Flynn with Tony Panek providing scene setting narration, in addition to sound effects. Tina Stasny is the costume designer with stage direction for the show by Potempa.

Potempa, a columnist for Chicago Tribune Media, and comedienne Rapstad, as well as WJOB radio personality Panek were the highlighted cast trio on the Theatre at the Center stage in December 2022 for a run of "Dickens' Christmas Carol Dinner Show," an entertaining spin on Charles Dickens' holiday tale classic.

Giragos was in the starring cast of the December 2009 sold-out stage run of "A Fabulous '50s Christmas" at Towle Theater in Hammond, Ind. Tyree will be making her stage debut.

Originally staged off-Broadway at the Manhattan Theatre Club on November 23, 2004, "Doubt" then transferred to the Walter Kerr Theatre on Broadway in March 2005 and closed on July 2, 2006 after 525 performances and 25 previews. Cherry Jones reprised her Broadway role for the national tour of "Doubt," which had a January 2007 run at the LaSalle Bank Theatre in Chicago.




