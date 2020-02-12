DOUBLE VISION is the Recipient of a Givers Fund Grant From the Science Fiction and Fantasy Writers of America

DOUBLE VISION, a new musical by Olivia Popp at the 2020 Chicago Musical Theatre Festival, is the proud recipient of a Givers Fund Grant from the Science Fiction and Fantasy Writers of America (SFWA). Awarded once a year, this prestigious grant is awarded to programs and events that "further SFWA's mission, which is to promote, advance, and support science fiction and fantasy writing in the United States and elsewhere, by educating and informing the general public and supporting and empowering science fiction and fantasy writers."

DOUBLE VISION is a musical comedy with an absurdist sci-fi twist. Influenced by classic 80s science fiction and camp comedy, the production features an all-original pop/rock-inspired score and follows six characters through a multitude of intertwining narratives in two different universes.

DOUBLE VISION plays through February 22 at The Edge Theater. Tickets (with Chicago Theatre Week discount) and more information can be found at doublevisionthemusical.com.





