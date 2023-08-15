DIWALI: ILLUMINATION Comes to Mandala South Asian Performing Arts

Performances are Thursday and Friday, October 12 and 13 at 7:30 p.m. 

By: Aug. 15, 2023

POPULAR

Goodman Theatre, Paramount Theatre & More Nominated for 2022-2023 Equity Jeff Awards Photo 1 2022-2023 Equity Jeff Awards Nominations Revealed
Video: MJ THE MUSICAL First National Tour Kicks Off In Chicago Photo 2 Video: MJ THE MUSICAL First National Tour Kicks Off In Chicago
THE ADDAMS FAMILY Comes to Metropolis in September Photo 3 THE ADDAMS FAMILY Comes to Metropolis in September
Video: Inside Rehearsal For MJ THE MUSICAL on Tour Photo 4 Video: Inside Rehearsal For MJ THE MUSICAL on Tour

DIWALI: ILLUMINATION Comes to Mandala South Asian Performing Arts


Mandala South Asian Performing Arts, which connects audiences and students with the vibrancy, flavors, and colors of the performing arts traditions of South Asia, presents a new approach to its annual celebration of Diwali in a world premiere, Diwali: Illumination, with an Indo-jazz score by acclaimed jazz guitarist Fareed Haque. The performances are October 12 and 13 at 7:30 p.m. at the Harris Theater for Music and Dance, 205 E. Randolph, Chicago.
 
Directed by Mandala Founder and Executive Artistic Director Pranita Nayar and choreographed by Nejla Yatkin with the dancers, the evening-length work combines contemporary dance, jazz, ballet, and influences from South Asian dance genres to depict the victory of light over darkness, inspired by the mythological gods of fire, water, wind, and earth prevalent in many world cultures. 
 
A cast of 10 Mandala dancers trained in various dance styles—East Asian, South Asian, Black American and Euro-Caucasian—perform this work together, embracing new directions in contemporary Indian dance practice under the direction of choreographer Yatkin.

Before the dance performance begins, Haque and an ensemble of musicians will present a short performance of South Asian-influenced jazz.
 
“I have been creating dance and music events in the Chicago area since 1998,” Nayar said. “The impetus behind producing an Indocentric jazz event to celebrate Diwali this year is the increased interest in new directions taken by Indian artists and ‘third culture’ consumers of Indian dance and music.”

Performances are Thursday and Friday, October 12 and 13 at 7:30 p.m. at the Harris Theater for Music and Dance, 205 E. Randolph, Chicago.
Tickets are $15–85, available at harristheaterchicago.org/performance/diwali-illumination.
All programming is subject to change.




RELATED STORIES - Chicago

1
Three Brothers Theatre Announces 23-24 Virtual Resident Playwrights Photo
Three Brothers Theatre Announces 23-24 Virtual Resident Playwrights

On the verge of celebrating their tenth anniversary season, Three Brothers Theatre of Waukegan, Illinois has announced their cohort of playwrights for a year-long virtual residency of new work development. The residency was created to support living playwrights in the process of creating new plays.

2
Ouroboros Opera and Valkyrie Ensemble to Present Chicago Premiere of LA FEMME BOHEME This Photo
Ouroboros Opera and Valkyrie Ensemble to Present Chicago Premiere of LA FEMME BOHEME This Month

Two Chicago-based companies Ouroboros Opera and The Valkyrie Ensemble will join forces this month to produce the Chicago Premiere of La Femme Bohème – the beloved Puccini opera La Bohème with a twist. The leading cast is made up entirely of female and non-binary performers.

3
Review: THE PRODUCERS at North Shore Center For The Performing Arts, Skokie, IL Photo
Review: THE PRODUCERS at North Shore Center For The Performing Arts, Skokie, IL

What did our critic think of THE PRODUCERS at North Shore Center For The Performing Arts, Skokie, IL?

4
Photos: First Look at Music Theater Works 150th Production THE PRODUCERS: A MEL BROOKS MUS Photo
Photos: First Look at Music Theater Works' 150th Production THE PRODUCERS: A MEL BROOKS MUSICAL

Music Theater Works 150th production, THE PRODUCERS A Mel Brooks Musical is now playing a limited engagement through August 20 in the Center Theatre at the North Shore Center for the Performing Arts In Skokie. Check out the photos here!

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

VIDEO: First Look At 'Superboy and the Invisible Girl' From NEXT TO NORMAL At Paramount Theatre Video VIDEO: First Look At 'Superboy and the Invisible Girl' From NEXT TO NORMAL At Paramount Theatre
First Look At NEXT TO NORMAL At Paramount Theatre Video
First Look At NEXT TO NORMAL At Paramount Theatre
Watch 'Gaston' From Disney's BEAUTY AND THE BEAST at Chicago Shakespeare Theater Video
Watch 'Gaston' From Disney's BEAUTY AND THE BEAST at Chicago Shakespeare Theater
Watch Clips from THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL at The Chopin Theatre Video
Watch Clips from THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL at The Chopin Theatre
View all Videos

Chicago SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Color Purple
Fine Arts Building - Studebaker Theater (9/29-10/01)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Muntu + Deeply Rooted
The Center for Performing Arts (2/03-2/03)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# She Kills Monsters
The Center for Performing Arts (11/02-11/05)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Roger McGuinn
Memorial Opera House (8/26-8/26)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Second City's Late Night Date Night
UP Comedy Club (5/12-11/18)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Live Improvised Comedy
The Bit Theater (1/06-11/18)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Snow Queen
The Marriott Theatre (11/17-12/31)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Jane Lynch: A Swingin Little Christmas
Raue Center for the Arts (12/10-12/10)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Breaking Up is Hard to Do: John Michael Dias Sings Neil Sedaka
The Marriott Theatre (9/11-9/12)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# MJ
James M. Nederlander Theatre (8/01-9/02)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You