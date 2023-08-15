DIWALI: ILLUMINATION Comes to Mandala South Asian Performing Arts



Mandala South Asian Performing Arts, which connects audiences and students with the vibrancy, flavors, and colors of the performing arts traditions of South Asia, presents a new approach to its annual celebration of Diwali in a world premiere, Diwali: Illumination, with an Indo-jazz score by acclaimed jazz guitarist Fareed Haque. The performances are October 12 and 13 at 7:30 p.m. at the Harris Theater for Music and Dance, 205 E. Randolph, Chicago.



Directed by Mandala Founder and Executive Artistic Director Pranita Nayar and choreographed by Nejla Yatkin with the dancers, the evening-length work combines contemporary dance, jazz, ballet, and influences from South Asian dance genres to depict the victory of light over darkness, inspired by the mythological gods of fire, water, wind, and earth prevalent in many world cultures.



A cast of 10 Mandala dancers trained in various dance styles—East Asian, South Asian, Black American and Euro-Caucasian—perform this work together, embracing new directions in contemporary Indian dance practice under the direction of choreographer Yatkin.



Before the dance performance begins, Haque and an ensemble of musicians will present a short performance of South Asian-influenced jazz.



“I have been creating dance and music events in the Chicago area since 1998,” Nayar said. “The impetus behind producing an Indocentric jazz event to celebrate Diwali this year is the increased interest in new directions taken by Indian artists and ‘third culture’ consumers of Indian dance and music.”

Tickets are $15–85, available at harristheaterchicago.org/performance/diwali-illumination.

All programming is subject to change.