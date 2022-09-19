DESTINOS, 5th CHICAGO INTERNATIONAL LATINO THEATER FESTIVAL Announces Week Two Lineup

Welcome to Week Two of Destinos, 5th Chicago International Latino Theater Festival, Chicago's annual citywide live theater showcase of Latino artists and companies from Chicago, the U.S. and Latin America, running four more weeks, now through October 16, 2022.

This week, Destinos opens four hot new productions on some of Chicago's top stages. Each celebrates the Latino experience, and adds attending live theater as a way to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month in Chicago.

Visit destinosfest.org to purchase tickets and for show information. Sign up for CLATA's weekly e-newsletter for first notice of festival events. Keep up with Destinos on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter, all at @latinotheater.

Now entering its fifth year, Destinos is the signature program of the Chicago Latino Theater Alliance (CLATA), a transformative cultural engine helping drive the city's local Latino theater community to a more prominent level. The organization's goal is to create the country's leading international Latino theater festival with an emphasis on showcasing Chicago Latino theater artists and companies.

Destinos is produced annually by the Chicago Latino Theater Alliance (CLATA), a transformative cultural engine helping drive the city's local Latino theater community to a more prominent level, founded in 2016 by Myrna Salazar, the National Museum of Mexican Art (NMMA), the International Latino Cultural Center (ILCC), and the Puerto Rican Arts Alliance (PRAA).

Chicagoans are still stunned by the recent loss of CLATA's visionary leader, Myrna Salazar, who passed away suddenly on August 3.

"CLATA's success would not have been possible without a visionary at the helm, a person with the tenacity and passion to bring Chicago's Latino theater community to a level that had not yet been imagined," wrote the CLATA staff in a program note dedicating this year's Destinos to Salazar's memory.

"Now, in Myrna's honor, CLATA is charged with the task of making sure her legacy forges ahead with the same unbridled zeal that she brought to her beloved organization, the Destinos Festival, and her everyday life."

"In Spanish, the word 'destinos' has multiple meanings: destinies, destinations or fate," explained CLATA's late Executive Director Myrna Salazar, who passed away suddenly this past August, and to whom the 2022 festival is dedicated. "Destinos showcases Latino theater artists from Chicago, across the U.S. and Latin America to present engaging and thought-provoking stories that transcend boundaries, amplify Latino voices, and diversify Chicago stages to encourage cross-cultural conversation."

Visiting companies making their Destinos Festival debuts in 2022 include Teatro Línea de Sombra (México), Teatro Público (Puerto Rico), and La Pájara de San Juan (Mexico/Washington D.C.). Participating Chicago Latino theaters are Aguijón Theater, Colectivo El Pozo, Concrete Content, Teatro Tariakuri, Teatro Vista, UrbanTheater Company and Visión Latino Theater Company. Presenting partners are Goodman Theatre, the National Museum of Mexican Art and Steppenwolf Theatre. Collaborating partners are American Blues Theater and Paramount Theater. Venue partners are APO Cultural Center, Chess Live Theater, Chicago Dramatists, The Den Theatre, Rivendell Theatre Ensemble and Windy City Playhouse.

Additionally, CLATA continues to provide local groups ongoing organizational, marketing and financial support, and works diligently to create a permanent home for Chicago's Latino theater artists. Ultimately, CLATA strives to underscore Chicago's reputation as one of the most exciting and culturally diverse theater cities in the world.

CLATA gratefully acknowledges foundation support from the John D. and Catherine T. MacArthur Foundation, Paul M. Angell Family Foundation, Joyce Foundation, Ford Foundation, Walder Foundation, Driehaus Foundation, Bezos Family Foundation, Creative Reaction Lab, Gaylord and Dorothy Donnelly Foundation, Shubert Foundation, Chicago Community Trust, a CityArts grant from the City of Chicago Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events, Illinois Arts Council Agency and National Endowment for the Arts. Supporting partners are Allstate, Choose Chicago, Xfinity, 3Arts, ComEd and Wintrust.

For more, visit destinosfest.org or call (312) 631-3112.

﻿