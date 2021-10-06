DEFENDING THE CAVEMAN Comes to Metropolis Performing Arts Centre

Broadway's longest running solo play Defending the Caveman returns to Metropolis Performing Arts Centre November 4 & 5, 2021.

Caveman is a hilariously insightful play about the ways men and women relate. It has both sexes roaring with laughter and recognition. Lots of affectionate nudging goes on during the performance as audience members recognize themselves in the stories being told on stage.

COVID Protocols: All patrons will be required to show proof of vaccination (along with a photo ID) in order to enter the theatre, or show proof of a negative COVID test as well as wear a mask while in the theatre. For more information on COVID protocols visit Metropolis' website.

Metropolis thanks you in advance for helping to provide the safest environment possible for the return to live indoor entertainment.

Defending the Caveman will be held November 4 & 5, 2021 at 7:30 PM. Tickets are $35, Stage Tables are $40 and can be purchased online at MetropolisArts.com, via phone at 847.577.2121, or via email at customerservice@metropolisarts.com.

The Metropolis Box Office is currently open Monday-Saturday 12:00-4:00pm. On performance days, the Box Office will be open from noon through intermission of the performance.

Defending the Caveman is part of the Comedy Series at Metropolis, an exciting series that brings hilarious performances to the Chicagoland area. Other upcoming comedy shows at Metropolis include Ladies Night Comedy Jam (Oct 20), A Comedy Jam with Lance Richards and Friends (Nov 27), and An Evening with Rocky LaPorte and Friends (Dec 8).

Metropolis is partially supported by a grant from the Illinois Arts Council Agency.

Metropolis is located in the heart of Chicago's northwest suburbs in downtown Arlington Heights at the intersection of Campbell and Vail Avenue (111 West Campbell Street). Street parking is available. Free parking is available in the public garage behind the theatre. For more information about Metropolis and a complete performance schedule, visit MetropolisArts.com, email customerservice@metropolisarts.com, or call 847.577.5982 x239.

Metropolis Performing Arts Centre provides professional entertainment and arts education, enriching our community.